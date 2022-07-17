Global Sales Of Baby Bottles Is Poised To Expand Positively At A CAGR Of Over 4.7% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

Baby Bottles Market Analysis by Material (Plastic, Glass, Silicone, Stainless Steel Baby Bottles), by Size(Less than 3 Ounces, 3-6 Ounces, 6-9 Ounces, More than 9 Ounces), by Age Group, by Sales Channel, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global baby bottles market is estimated at USD 3.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Baby Bottles Market Survey Report:

  • Munchkin, Inc.
  • Handi-Craft Company
  • Mayborn Group Limited
  • Pigeon Corporation
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Goodbaby International Holdings Limited
  • Artsana S.p.A.
  • Alpha Baby Care Co., Ltd.
  • Babisil International Ltd.
  • Chemco Group
  • Comotomo, Inc.
  • Dolphin Baby Product
  • Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd.
  • Mason Bottle
  • Nanobebe US Ltd.
  • Narang Plastics Private Limited
  • Other Market Players

Global Baby Bottles Market by Category

  • By Material, Global Baby Bottles Market is segmented as:
    • Plastic Baby Bottles
    • Glass Baby Bottles
    • Silicone Baby Bottles
    • Stainless Steel Baby Bottles
  • By Size, Global Baby Bottles Market is segmented as:
    • Less than 3 Ounces
    • 3-6 Ounces
    • 6-9 Ounces
    • More than 9 Ounces
  • By Age Group, Global Baby Bottles Market is segmented as:
    • 0-6 Months
    • 6-18 Months
    • Above 18 Months
  • By Sales Channel, Global Baby Bottles Market is segmented as:
    • Online Sales Channel
    • Offline Sales Channel
      • Modern Trade
      • Specialty Stores
      • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
      • Other Sales Channel
  • By Region, Global Baby Bottles Market is segmented as:
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

