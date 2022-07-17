Alternative Protein Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth During The Forecast Period 2022-2031

According to Fact.MR, the Alternative Protein Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Prominent Key players of  Alternative Protein Market survey report

  • Cargil Inc.
  • Archer Daniel Midland Company.

Other well-known companies in the market are

  • Yaeyama Shokusan Co. Ltd.
  • Far East Microalgae Industries Co. Ltd
  • Haocheng Mealworm Inc.
  • DIC Corporation
  • Far East Microalgae Industries Co. Ltd
  • Sotexpo
  • Axiom Foods
  • Burcon Nutra Science
  • Entomos Farms
  • EI Du Pont Numerous company
  • Algatechnologies Ltd.
  • Roquette Freres
  • Enterra Feed Corporation

Key Segments

By Source

  • By Plant- Protein
    • Soy protein
    • Insect Protein
    • Pea Protein
    • Wheat Proteins
  • By Mycoprotein
  • By Algal protein
  • By Insect Protein

By Application

  • Nutritional & Health
  • Food & Beverage
  • Animal Feed and Pet Food
  • Personnel Care and Cosmetics

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China

Pre Book This Report

