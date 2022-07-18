Sprockets Market To Witness Stellar Growth Rate In Next 10 Years : Fact.MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

Key Market Segments

Pitch

Standard Below 1/2 Inch 1/2 – 1 Inch 1 – 1.5 Inch 1.5 – 2 Inch Above 2 Inch

Customized

Material

Steel Stainless Steel Carbon Steel

Cast Iron

Thermoplastics

Others

Bore

Plain

Taper Lock

Strand

Simplex

Duplex

Triplex

Application

Conveyors

Rotor Roller

Other Drives

End Use Vertical

Bicycles

Motorcycles

Building & Construction

Food & Beverages

Glass & Plastic

Textiles

Agricultural Equipment

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Sprocket Market – Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the sprocket market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of sprockets. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the sprocket market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of the value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the sprocket market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the sprocket market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of sprockets during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sprocket market is expected to grow 2X in value over the next ten years.

Plain bore sprockets are projected to hold a prominent market share in terms of value over the forecast period. However, taper lock bore sprockets are projected to resister a higher growth rate of 7.4% in terms of value.

Below ½ pitch sprockets are estimated to account for 30% revenue share of the market by 2021-end, but are expected to lose 39 BPS by 2031.

The thermoplastic segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 8% in terms of value, to be valued at US$ 410 Mn by 2031-end.

Largest share is contributed by the building and construction segment in terms of sprocket demand, representing a CAGR of 7% across the forecast period.

The market in the U.S. and U.K. is expected to expand at a CAGR of close to 5% each through 2031.

Developing countries in Asia, such as China and India, will witness high growth, at expected CAGRs of 8.3% and 6.7%, respectively.

