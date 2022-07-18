Companies In Coenzyme Q10 Market Resorting To Product Innovation To Stay Ahead In Game : Fact.MR

Fact.MR predicts the sales of coenzyme Q10 market to exceed US$ 1.3 Bn by registering a CAGR of 8% in the forecast period 2021-2031. Increase in awareness regarding health and nutrition is playing a key role in the consumption of coenzyme Q10. By 2021, the market is expected to reach US$ 600 Mn.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, the sales of coenzyme experienced a growth rate of 6%. Growth prospects received credible stimulus during COVID-19. A series of published studies hypothesizing the need to administer coenzyme Q10 in case of deficiencies experienced by patients during an infection kept prospects largely elevated.

Prominent manufacturers are capitalizing on the ever-broadening scope of coenzyme Q10 in numerous pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. Also, prospects are likely to appear promising with regard to inhibiting progression of Parkinson’s disease. While there is dearth of existing prevention therapies, key stage II clinical trials have demonstrated success rates in patients who consumed coenzyme Q10 in dosages of 300, 600 or 1200 mg/day.

Coenzyme Q10 Market: Scrutinized Assessment on Regional Segment

Weighted chapters have been included in the report on the coenzyme Q10 market, which imparts forecast on the regional market. These chapters illuminate the regional macros (business, economic and political environment outlook), which are most likely to have a significant impact on the growth of the coenzyme Q10 market in the near future.

Country-specific assessments on the demand for coenzyme Q10 have been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast, price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Ubiquinone Coenzyme Q10 Ubiquinol Coenzyme Q10

Production Method Coenzyme Q10 Production via Microbial Fermentation Coenzyme Q10 Production via Chemical Synthesis

End Use Industry Coenzyme Q10 for Pharmaceuticals Coenzyme Q10 for Nutraceuticals Coenzyme Q10 for Cosmetics Coenzyme Q10 for Other End Use Industries



Nutraceuticals Industry to Latch onto Relatively Greater Value Share in CoQ10 Market

Comparatively greater value share has been envisaged for the nutraceuticals industry in the global CoQ10 market. High demand in this industrial sector can be attributed to growing adoption of nutraceutical supplements containing CoQ10 as an effective protection against heart diseases. Pharmaceuticals industry will also hold a major value share in the global coenzyme Q10 market, driven by its soaring application scope in treatment of cognitive diseases and eye care.

APEJ Continues to Spearhead CoQ10 Market in Terms of Value Sales

Led by emergence of SMEs coupled with increased usage of cosmetics in China and India, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is foreseen to lead the global coenzyme Q10 market in terms of value sales in the near future. Favorable regulatory policies along with promising application outlook in personal care products will favor the CoQ10 market in APEJ.

