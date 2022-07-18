Beverage Can Is Expected To Be The Highest Revenue Generating Segment, Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 3.6% During 2022 – 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The study on the Global Can Coatings Market Insights published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Can Coatings Market Insights in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Can Coatings Market Insights during the forecast period.

The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Can Coatings Market Insights in the assessment period.

Request Sample- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7522

Market Segments Covered in Can Coatings Market Analysis

By Type : Epoxy Polyester Acrylic

By Application : Beverage Can Food Can Aerosol Can General Line Can

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Request Customization- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=463

Competitive Landscape:

The key market participants are taking steps to produce metallic applications in accordance with FDA regulations. Companies are concentrating on creating innovative technologies to fulfil the increased customer demand for canned goods. The leading market competitors are concentrating on the long-term viability of canned goods. New entrants in the can coatings industry are relying on marketing initiatives to offer unique canned items. These actions may contribute to the global expansion of the coatings market.

The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., ALTANA AG, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd, PPG Industries Inc., VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG, and VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG are some significant competitors in the worldwide can coatings industry. Some of the recent developments of key Can Coatings providers are as follows:

In July 2021, PPG Industries, Inc. announced its decision to expand its Delaware, Ohio, site to increase production of varnish coatings including PPG ISENSE Gloss coatings for exteriors of beverage cans. The expansion will increase the companies’ overall output of over-varnish coatings by 40%, substantially enhancing the moment in they invest to coat outside materials.

announced its decision to expand its Delaware, Ohio, site to increase production of varnish coatings including PPG ISENSE Gloss coatings for exteriors of beverage cans. The expansion will increase the companies’ overall output of over-varnish coatings by 40%, substantially enhancing the moment in they invest to coat outside materials. In June 2021, PPG Industries, Inc. stated that it will increase its aluminium and steel can coatings manufacturing capacity in the Netherlands and Poland for a variety of packaging applications such as food, beverage, and personal care products. PPG INNOVEL application is promising an initiative to increase manufacturing capacity for PPG INNOVEL interior coatings used for beverage cans by 30 by the first quarter of the year 2022. Furthermore, Tilson will complete implementation of extraction of salt from its Tilbian product by the end of 2021, increasing its production capacity for PPG iSENSE external coatings used on the external surface of metal cans for personal packaging and beverage distribution. The business will add production capacity at its Cieszyn, Poland, plant, where it is looking to expand the PSP NUTRISHIELD line of non-BPA interior food can coatings. The facility should be accomplished by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

stated that it will increase its aluminium and steel can coatings manufacturing capacity in the Netherlands and Poland for a variety of packaging applications such as food, beverage, and personal care products.

In March 2021, TOYOCHEM CO., LTD. introduced a new range of Bisphenol A non-intent (BPA-NI) internal coatings for metal beverage bottles and cans. The acrylic emulsion and polyester resins used in these novel BPA-NI interior sprays. The product will be marketed in both domestic and international markets by the corporation under the brand name Lionova.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies for Can Coatings have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Essential Takeaways from the Can Coatings Market Insights Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Can Coatings Market Insights.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by Can Coatings Market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Can Coatings Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Can Coatings Market.

Important queries related to the Can Coatings Market Insights addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Can Coatings Market Insights? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Can Coatings Market Insights during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Sun Screen Market? Why are Can Coatings Market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

Buy Now- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/463

Why Choose Fact.MR

One of the most established market research companies in India

Round the clock customer support for clients across the globe

Tailor-made reports available without additional costs

Analysis of markets in over 150 countries

Data collected from credible primary and secondary sources

For More Insights- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-headliners-demand-in-premium-cars-set-to-rise-at-above-5-cagr-through-2031-factmrs-new-study-301211717.html

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL: https://blog.factmr.com/