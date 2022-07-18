Global Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market Size Is Expected To Be US$ 1.1 Billion In 2022

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Segments Covered in SCBA Industry Research

SCBA Market by Type : Closed-Circuit Open-Circuit Positive Pressure Operation Negative Pressure Operation

SCBA Market by Application Sector : Chemical & Petrochemicals Oil & Gas Firefighting Mining Paints & Coatings Other

SCBA Market by Sales Channel : Direct Sales Online Sales Specialty Stores Others

SCBA Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape:

The global self-contained breathing apparatus market is highly competitive and fragmented owing to the presence of several regional and international players. Marketing strategies such as new product launches, product upgradation, conducting thorough research & developments, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations are being adopted by key players.

New product launching is adopted as a strategic approach by companies to expand their presence in the market and garner a wider consumer base. Such strategies are leading to the growth of the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) market.

For instance:

3M Corporation in May 2022 launched a new self-contained breathing apparatus solution designed specifically for law enforcement and special operations. The 3M Scott X3-21 Pro SCBA is the first SCBA-certified with the NFPA 1986 standard on respiratory protection equipment for tactical operations.

in launched a new self-contained breathing apparatus solution designed specifically for law enforcement and special operations. The 3M Scott X3-21 Pro SCBA is the first SCBA-certified with the NFPA 1986 standard on respiratory protection equipment for tactical operations. MSA Safety in July 2021 announced a partnership with U.K.-based non-profit FIRE AID to help protect firefighters across developing countries.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of key manufacturers of self-contained breathing apparatus positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

