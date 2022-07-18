Gallium Nitride Market CAGR is Catching Up the Momentum – Forecast Analysis 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Segmentation

The Gallium nitride market can be segmented into six major categories based on the type, wafer size, component, application, end-user and region.

Based on the semiconductor type, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

GaN radio frequency device

Opto semiconductor

Power semiconductor

Based on wafer Size, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

2- inch wafer

4- inch wafer

6- inch wafer

Above 6 inch wafer

Based on the component, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

Transistor

Rectifier

Diode

Based on application, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

Power driver

Inverter

Radio Frequency

Lighting and laser

Based on end user, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

Automobile industry

Healthcare industry

Military

Consumer Electronics

Others

Based on region, Gallium nitride market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania Europe

Middle East and Africa

Gallium Nitride Market: Regional Analysis

On the demand side of the coin, East Asia tends to weigh down as majority of the manufacturers and consumers are positioned in the same region favoring economies of scale. China is set to capture majority of the consumption share not only in East Asia but across the globe. China accounts for the 95% market of gallium nitride because of the development of the 5G base chip station development.

The worldwide consumption of gallium nitride has increased due to the increasing utilization of LED since the years 2016. A region like North America might show a decline in the gallium nitride market due to the reduction in the Defence budget because of the pandemic. The reduction in the Defence budget will show a direct cut down in military demands such as radar and soft define radios.

Key Players

The market of gallium nitride is having a slightly inclined growth. The key players in this market are GaN Systems, Macom, Vecco Instruments Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Cree Inc. The increase of the gallium nitride-based semiconductor in defence purpose has increased the market value of the product. GaN stakeholders are investing in the sector of research and development so that they can achieve advancement in the gallium nitride-based product.

In 2019, The Cree Inc. acquired the advanced technology which made gallium nitride-based semiconductor. North America will be the leading producer in this field with the increasing demand for LED consumption. The application of gallium nitride in light detection and ranging has a wide range of operations. This segment is expected to show dominance in the upcoming years.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

