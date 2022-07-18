Rosins Market 2022 Evolution: Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Key Segmentation

The global rosins market is divided into four major segments: product type, package type, end use, and region.

Based on product type, the rosins market has been segmented as follows:

Wood Rosins Elliottii gum rosins Pinaster gum rosins Water white gum rosins Special gum rosins Natural wood rosins

Gum Rosins

Tall Oil Rosins

Customized Gum Rosins

Based on the package type, the Rosins market has been segmented as follows:

Casks

Bags

Based on end use, the Rosins market has been segmented as follows:

Paints & Coatings

Paper & fortified

Rubber & tyre

Pharma

Others

Based on geographic regions, the Rosins market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Rosins Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the regional split, the report “Rosins Market” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The Asia Pacific is a dominant player among the six mentioned and acquired the highest market share in the year 2015 where China was the leading producer of gum rosins throughout Asia and the whole world. This is due to the immense growth of applications such as paper gluing, synthetic rubber, printing inks, and adhesives in China. Bulk consumption is witnessed for printing inks in the Chinese region, making China the brightest country in terms of the rosins market for printing ink application.

Key Players

The world rosins market structure is very much fragmented and competitive. The companies which are involved in the investment in their R&D sector are one step ahead to improve their products because the product with more uniqueness will attract the user more and with the attraction, the probability of sales will be high. Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd, Sharda Industries, Deqing Jixin, Guangdong Komo Co.Ltd, Manish Minerals & Chemicals, Guangdong KOMO etc. are amongst the leading players in the rosins market.

Common growth strategies followed by the market players to improve rosins quality, production and niche grades are witnessed across the players in the market. Besides, the acquisitions and the establishment of long-term supply contracts with municipalities and industries offer an advantage to the players in the rosins market. Nevertheless, regional conglomeration which includes Asia and Africa start supporting the local manufacturers is leading to a challenging environment for global players offering their products at a higher price which in turn is significantly hampering the overall rosins market revenues.

