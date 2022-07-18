Shapewear Market Analysis – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Global Insight Services

New York, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Shapewear Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the

Shapewear is a type of clothing that is designed to slim and shape the body. It is usually made from tight-fitting, stretchy material such as Lycra or spandex. Shapewear can be worn underneath regular clothing to give the appearance of a slimmer, more toned body. It can also be worn on its own as a form of body-shaping lingerie.

Shapewear is available in a variety of styles, such as bodysuits, control briefs, and shaping skirts. It can be bought from many high-street stores and online retailers. When choosing shapewear, it is important to select the right size and style for your body type. Wearing the wrong size or style of shapewear can be uncomfortable and may actually make you look larger than you are.

Key Players

The shapewear market report includes players such as Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Spanx Inc., Triumph International Corp, Leonisa, Wacoal America, Inc., Ann Chery, 2XU Pty. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and Skins International Trading AG.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in shapewear technology that are worth noting.

First, there is a trend towards more comfortable shapewear. This means that shapewear is being designed with more breathable fabrics and softer edges in order to provide a more comfortable experience for the wearer.

Additionally, there is a trend towards shapewear that is more targeted in its shaping capabilities. This means that shapewear is being designed to target specific areas of the body, such as the tummy or the thighs, in order to provide a more customized shaping experience.

Finally, there is a trend towards shapewear that is more affordable. This means that manufacturers are looking for ways to make shapewear more affordable for the average consumer.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Shapewear market.

Firstly, increasing awareness of body image and a desire to improve one’s appearance is driving demand for Shapewear.

Secondly, a growing number of women are participating in active lifestyles and are looking for products that will help them look their best.

Additionally, the rise of social media and celebrity culture has made people more aware of their own bodies and has created a demand for products that can help them achieve the “perfect” body.

Market Segments

The shapewear market report is bifurcated on the basis of product, gender, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, it is segmented into compression wear, bottoms, tops, and others. Based on gender, it is analyzed across male and female. By distribution channel, it is categorized into multi-retail stores, specialty retail, online, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

