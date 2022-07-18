Demand For Thermal Spray Guns And The Market Is Projected To Grow At Substantial Growth Rate During The Forecast Period 2022 – 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Thermal Spray Guns Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Thermal Spray Guns Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Thermal Spray Guns Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

The global thermal spray guns market is classified into four major segments: by thermal spraying process, technology, application, end-use industry and region.

Based on thermal spraying process, thermal spray guns market has been segmented into: Combustion Electric

Based on technology, thermal spray guns market has been segmented as follows: Cold spray Flame spray Powder Wire Plasma spray High Velocity Oxygen Fuel (HVOF) Electric Arc spray Others

Based on application, thermal spray guns market have been segmented as follows: Thermal Protection Wear Resistance Corrosion Resistance Dimension restoration Others

Based on end-use industry, thermal spray guns market have been segmented as follows: Aerospace Industrial Machineries Automotive Electronics Oil & Gas Medical Devices Energy & Power Others

Based on geographic regions, thermal spray guns market is segmented as North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Key Players

Taking automotive and industrial machineries industry into consideration, the market structure of thermal spray guns is partially fragmented as more than moderate numbers of players are serving to the demand for thermal spray guns. Across the globe,

Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.

Oerlikon Metco

Lincotek Equipment S.p.A, Aimtek

Metalink

Metallisation Limited

Flame Spray Technologies B.V

Graco Inc

Kermetico

And Saint-Gobain Coating Solutions are prominent market players of thermal spray guns.

Considering the thermal spray gun market development, in June 2019, Oerlikon bought AMT AG, the acquisition in line with Oerlikon’s strategy of focusing and expanding its surface solution technologies while broadening business applications and enhancing customer service usability. For Oerlikon Metco, AMT expands its product and service offerings for thermal spray gun applications and turnkey solutions.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

