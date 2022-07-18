Welding Torch Market Possesses A Value Of US$ 31 Billion And Will Grow At An Annual Rate Of 6% By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the TIG Torch Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the TIG Torch Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of TIG Torch Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

The global TIG Torch market is bifurcated into six major segments: by type, by operation, by materials, by sales channel, by the end-user and by region.

Based on type, TIG Torch Market has been segmented as follows: Air-cooled Water-cooled



Air-cooled torches are more suitable for lower ampere applications whereas, water-cooled torches are more suitable for more than 200 amps. Water-cooled TIG torches are mostly used. ESAB launches two new water-cooled TIG torches in 2020. XCT-B 400w and SR-B 21, having a small size torch with neck to head dimension to enable higher bead placement and provides good grips in tight spaces.

Based on the amperage, the TIG Torch Market has been segmented as follows: Below 100 Amp 100 – 200 Amp Above 200 Amp

Based on operations, the TIG Torch market has been segmented as follows: Manual Automatic

Based on the sales channel, the TIG Torch market has been segmented as follows: Online Company Website Third Party Online Offline



TIG Torches are widely available for its procurement via offline and online channels. Resellers like Lampton, Matheson Tri gas, Knapp Electric and arc zone allows you to place the orders online directly from their website.

Based on end-users, the TIG Torch market has been segmented as follows: Automotive Industries Electronics Industries Marine Industry Others



In the automotive industry, car bodies are made of light-weighted materials like corrosion-resistant steels and aluminium are used in the components for wheel rims, motorcycle frames. These bodies are welded by TIG torches with less heat input. Further, the automotive industry is expected to contribute significantly in TIG torch market and is projected to carry a dominant share in the market.

Based on geographic regions, the TIG Torch market is segmented as North America Europe Latin America East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

TIG Torch Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the TIG Torch market as the country with its rich historical background was amongst the early users of TIG troch and with the regions constant push for innovation and constant backing in the market. Europe is also expected to lead the regional TIG Torch market due to its increasing exertion in the automotive and electronics industries.

China, which is regarded as the world’s manufacturing hub, is poised to dominate the TIG torch market in the coming decade as a result of extensive manufacturing cluster establishment within the region, which is looking forward to utilizing TIG torch for their widespread application creating an exponential demand for TIG torch market. The regional TIG torch market of the Middle East and Africa are expected to rise on similar lines on account of economic development in South Africa and countries of GCC.

Key Players

The Lincoln Electric Company

Sumig USA Corporation

TBi Industries GmbH

Fronius International GmbH

ESAB

ABICOR BINZEL USA, Inc.

American Torch Tip

Huarui Welding & Cutting Machinery

SKS Welding systems

Tokin Corporation

Weld Craft

These key players have conserved some organic and inorganic plans to keep their shares in the TIG Torch market. They are also targeting the use of advance technologies in TIG Torches. In 2020, Fronius International has partnered with Bax Metal for the manufacturing of 28 new Fronius welding systems. The Lincoln Electric company marked its revenue for 3.08B$ in 2019.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

