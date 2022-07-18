Which region or country driving the demand of Custom T-shirt Printing market?

San Francisco, California , USA, July 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Custom T-shirt Printing Industry Overview

The global custom t-shirt printing market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.18 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing preference for fashionable, customized, and unique clothing, as well as rising disposable income within the young population, are major factors driving demand for custom t-shirts worldwide. Customized t-shirts are primarily targeted toward the young population as these t-shirts allow them to design a t-shirt matching their style, personality, and preference.

Customized sportswear and trendy gym clothes are becoming more popular as people are getting into the athleisure trend. Sports teams and clubs of almost all sports worldwide have started wearing custom-designed jerseys and t-shirts with their unique logo and design. Every sporting club is nowadays following the trend to provide a unique appearance to their team players and increase their team’s visibility. Sports-related activities across countries such as Germany, China, and India are witnessing significant growth with increasing investments by governments of these countries in sporting activities. As a result, the demand for custom printed t-shirts is expected to increase in the forthcoming years.

Custom T-shirt Printing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global custom t-shirt printing market based on printing technique, design, end use, sales channel, and region:

Based on the Technique Insights, the market is segmented into Screen Printing, Digital Printing, and Plot Printing.

The screen-printing segment held the highest revenue share of more than 56% in 2021. The segment’s high share can be attributed to its increased adoption on account of various benefits, including high print quality and high color vibrancy as thicker ink is applied to the product, particularly dark-colored apparel.

The digital printing segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030. The popularity of digital printing is on the rise among custom t-shirt printing service providers, considering it involves the use of a computer for processing and printing the artwork directly printed on the product’s surface, making it less time-consuming and affordable with a quick turnaround time.

Based on the Design Insights, the market is segmented into Graphic Designed Shirt, and Artwork.

The artwork segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030. The growing preference of customers toward using t-shirts or other apparel to support a cause or deliver a message is expected to contribute to the high growth of this segment.

The graphic design shirts segment held the largest market share and accounted for more than 57% of the global revenue in 2021. The high share is attributable to the rising demand for custom t-shirts with pre-printed graphics. Graphic design t-shirts involve the printing of an existing design that does not require any further modifications.

Based on the Sales Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online, and Offline.

The offline segment held the highest revenue share of more than 53% in 2021. The offline channel is the traditional choice for custom t-shirt printing. Consumers, especially from developing countries, prefer the offline channel over online purchases for customized clothing. Moreover, bulk orders for custom t-shirt printing, for instance, sports events , school uniforms, and club games are ordered mainly through an offline channel.

, school uniforms, and club games are ordered mainly through an offline channel. The online segment is anticipated witness the fastest CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2030. The online sales channel allows an individual to select designs, colors, fabrics, and sizes for the t-shirt through an application or website. The online channel offers the convenience of browsing through all the products and provides information about the product.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Commercial, and Personal.

The commercial segment held the highest revenue share of more than 68% revenue share in 2021. The high revenue share of a commercial segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for custom printed t-shirts in sectors such as hospitality, media, and retail to cater to its increasing demand for company branding through logos printed on t-shirts.

The personal segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030. The popularity of buying custom printed t-shirts is on the rise among individuals, especially for the slogan printed t-shirts. Along with the slogan printed t-shirts, there is also a growing demand for TV show-based theme t-shirts.

Custom T-shirt Printing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

These market participants are focusing on several strategies to gain a higher market share. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other contractual agreements are being announced by these market players to emerge as the top custom printing companies.

Some prominent players in the global custom t-shirt printing market include:

CafePress Inc.

CustomInk, LLC.

CustomThread

Printful Inc.

com

Spreadshirt

THEBLUEGECKOPRINTING

THREADBIRD

UberPrints, Inc.

Vistaprint

Order a free sample PDF of the Custom T-shirt Printing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter