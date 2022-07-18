Ammonium Sulfate Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Ammonium Sulfate Industry Overview

The global ammonium sulfate market size is expected to reach USD 5.04 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. The advancement in agriculture technology would drive the demand for fertilizers, which would indirectly result in the growing demand for ammonium sulfate.

Ammonium sulfate is an inorganic water salt comprising sulfur and nitrogen. The composition is used in the agricultural sector as fertilizer. It has the ability to provide stability and functionality to the fertilizer. Benefits associated with these fertilizers include water-solubility, easy blending abilities with nitrogenous fertilizers, and elevation of soil. These benefits ensure high plant growth, thereby leading to the high demand from farming communities.

Rice is a staple food crop in most Asian countries and is grown by almost two billion people according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). North America accounted for the third-largest market share after Asia Pacific and Europe in 2021. The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare declared the product as safe for health with no health problems associated, therefore it is accepted and utilized across the globe.

Ammonium Sulfate Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ammonium sulfate market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Solid, and Liquid.

The solid segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 90.0% in 2021. This is attributed to an increase in demand for the solid segment. Ammonium sulfate is commonly identified as an organic sulfate salt, which is a white odorless solid. It easily dissolves in water but is observed to be non-dissolving in acetone or alcohol. Solid ammonium sulfate crystals are broadly used in alkaline soils as fertilizers globally owing to their ability to improvise the soil nutrient content and sulfur deficiency.

The liquid form of the product is commercially available as a pale yellowish solution and is recognized to be a non-toxic, stable, and non-hazardous substance. Liquid ammonium sulfate solution is extensively used in water treatment applications.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Feed Additives, Water Treatments, and Others.

The fertilizers segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2021. The demand is attributed to the use of ammonium sulfate as a fertilizer for alkaline soils as it contains both nitrogen and sulfur. Growing fertilizer consumption across agriculture-based economies is expected to drive the demand for the product over the forecast period.

The pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to register a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. Ammonium sulfate is a key component in the pharmaceutical industry, wherein it is widely used as an intermediate to fractionate and precipitate protein.

In soil, the product breaks into ammonia, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen, and water. Nitrogen and ammonia are used by plants to make amino acids, while sulfur is required for metabolism.

Ammonium Sulfate Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for ammonium sulfate is highly competitive with the big international brands focusing on the development of long-term relationships with the end users. With the further increase in the water treatment operations and the growth of the pharmaceutical sector, the competition is anticipated to increase in the coming years.

Some prominent players in the global ammonium sulfate market include:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Lanxess Corporation

Novus International

Sumitomo Chemical

Honeywell International

Royal DSM

