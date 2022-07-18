Reusable Water Bottle Market Top Players are Tupperware, SIGG Switzerland AG and Camelbak Products

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Reusable Water Bottle Industry Overview

The global reusable water bottle market size is expected to reach USD 12.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Government regulations and the anti-plastic movement are encouraging consumers to switch to disposable water bottles and prompting manufacturers to develop eco-friendly products. Moreover, the extensive use of disposable bottles in sports and public places is discouraged by various campaigns to create awareness among people, which is expected to promote market growth. Some governments have taken initiatives for the same.

Reusable Water Bottle Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global reusable water bottle market on the basis of material type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Material Type Insights, the market is segmented into Glass, Stainless Steel, Plastics, Silicon and Others.

In terms of revenue, the plastic material type segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 35.5% in 2021. This is attributed to the low cost of manufacturing by producers.

material type segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 35.5% in 2021. This is attributed to the low cost of manufacturing by producers. The greater life expectancy of plastic reusable water bottles has increased consumers’ interest in the consumption of reusable water bottles, which is supporting the growth of the segment.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online.

In terms of revenue, supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the market with the largest revenue share of more than 38.00% in 2021.

The rising popularity of this channel for shopping among consumers owing to the availability of a large variety of products under one roof drives the segment.

The availability of a store associate helping consumers in choosing the right products, as well as instant buying of the product rather than waiting for its delivery as in the case of online purchasing, is also a major motivating factor for consumers to choose this channel of sales.

The online distribution channel segment is estimated to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. The rise in penetration of e-commerce and smart devices, with easy payment options, and discount offers are the factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Reusable Water Bottle Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of a few established players and new entrants. Players are diversifying the service offering to maintain their market share.

Some prominent players in the global Reusable Water Bottle market include:

Tupperware Brands Corp.

SIGG Switzerland AG, GmbH

CamelBak Products, LLC

Klean Kanteen

Contigo

Aquasana Inc.

Hydaway

Nalgene

S’well

