Gluten-Free Products Market: Rising Prevalence Of Diseases Occurring Owing To Unhealthy Lifestyles To Drive Industry

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Gluten-Free Products Industry Overview

The global gluten-free products market size is expected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030. The rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases has favored in driving the product demand. Manufacturers and marketers are linking new product developments with other rising trends in the food and beverage industry, which is aiding gluten-free foods to gain traction. Clean labeling, transparent packaging, and the incorporation of plant proteins are among these developments, thereby driving the market.

Gluten-Free Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gluten-free products market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Bakery Products, Dairy/Dairy Alternatives, Meats/Meats Alternatives, Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads, Desserts & Ice-creams, Prepared Food, Pasta and Rice and Others.

The bakery products segment accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 29.0% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for gluten-free bread is the primary driver leading the bakery product segment.

The bakery segment is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Bakery aisles are witnessing this trend going beyond bread to products such as cakes, biscuits, pastries, pasta, and breakfast cereals as well. Gluten-free breakfast cereals are gaining immense popularity, and General Mills Inc., making nearly 90% of all its Cheerios breakfast cereals range gluten-free.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Convenience Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online and Others.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market and accounted for approximately 28.0% in 2021. This is owing to the fact that it provides easy accessibility to a range of items under one roof.

The rising number of seasonally driven displays includes gluten-free products, resulting in the promotion of new products, thereby expanding the segment.

The online segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030. Benefits offered by the online channel, including shopping from the comfort of one’s home, doorstep delivery, free shipping, and discounts, are mainly attracting millennials and the younger generation to opt for this channel.

Gluten-Free Products Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of a number of multinational companies across major economies. The majority of the companies are vertically integrated for manufacturing gluten-free foods. This provides them with a much-improved product portfolio, with the launch of new products and brands.

Some prominent players in the Global Gluten-Free Products market include:

Conagra Brands, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Co.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Hero AG

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

Seitz glutenfrei

Freedom Foods Group Limited

Ecotone

