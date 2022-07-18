Point-Of-Sale Terminals Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | Acrelec, AURES Group, Elo Touch Solutions

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Point-Of-Sale Terminals Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Point-Of-Sale Terminals Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Point-of-sale (POS) terminals are electronic devices used to process card payments at retail locations. They typically include a card reader, keypad, and display screen. POS terminals communicate with a acquirer (bank or financial institution) to authorize credit and debit card transactions.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in point-of-sale terminals technology. One is the increasing use of cloud-based solutions. This means that businesses are using cloud-based software to manage their POS systems, which can provide many benefits such as increased flexibility, scalability, and cost savings.

Another key trend is the increasing use of mobile POS solutions. This means that businesses are using POS terminals that are designed to be used with mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. This can provide many benefits such as increased mobility and convenience for businesses and their customers.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the point-of-sale terminals market. One of the most important drivers is the increasing need for businesses to streamline their operations and reduce costs. In today’s competitive business environment, businesses need to find ways to cut costs and increase efficiency. The use of point-of-sale terminals can help businesses do both of these things.

Another key driver of the point-of-sale terminals market is the increasing adoption of mobile devices. More and more people are using smartphones and tablets to make purchases. This trend is only going to continue as mobile devices become more popular and more powerful.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Fixed

Mobile

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Region

North America

Key Players

Acrelec

AURES Group

Elo Touch Solutions

HM Electronics, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

NCR Corporation

Oracle Corporation

