Breast Lesion Localization Market SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player Forecasts to 2031 | Hologic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merit Medical Systems

The global breast lesion localization market size was USD 254 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach USD 390.6 million in 2031, growing at a rate of 4.4% from 2022-2031.

New York, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — Global Breast Lesion Localization Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Breast Lesion Localization Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Breast lesion localization is a medical device used in the detection of malignant and nonmalignant tumors. It is used in the preoperative marketing of nonpalatable breast lesions. There are different types f breast lesion localization devices developed using different techniques: radiations, wires, radar, and electromagnetic. Breast lesion localization methods are used to detect the abnormalities in terms of a lump or tumor in the breasts. There are various types of breast lesion localization methods used across the globe to detect a lump or tumor in the breasts. However, the rapid increase in the number of women opting for preventive screening tests for breast cancer creates a highly conducive environment for the growth of the breast lesion localization market.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10248

Market Trends and Drivers

The major factor boosting the growth of the market is the increasing incidence of breast cancer. Breast cancer is among the most common diseases affecting women in developed and developing countries. As per the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women globally. Worldwide, there has been significant growth in the number of breast cancer cases. This can majorly be attributed to changing lifestyles, the increasing use of oral contraceptives, and the rising number of women undergoing cosmetic surgeries, such as breast enhancement.

Similarly, the growing rate of the aging population is also boosting the growth of the market. With age, the risk of developing breast cancer increases. Aging increases multipotent progenitors and decreases the number of myoepithelial cells, which line the breast’s milk-producing luminal cells and serve as tumor suppressors. As per the American Cancer Society, approximately 1 out of 8 invasive breast cancers develop in women less than 45 years. Conversely, approximately 2 out of 3 invasive breast cancers develop in women aged 55 and above.

Market Restraints & Challenges

One of the primary factors hindering the growth of the market is uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures. Regulatory agencies such as the US FDA require comprehensive clinical data supporting the clinical safety and efficacy of a product under approval. With the presence of stringent regulatory requirements for product approval, players operating in the breast lesion localization methods (specially radioisotope localization) market need to obtain nuclear regulatory clearance from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to ensure the safe use of radioactive seeds. This approval process is very lengthy and capital-intensive, which makes it difficult for small manufacturers and companies with limited budgets to sustain themselves in this market.

Major Players of the Global Breast Lesion Localization Market

The global breast lesion localization market report includes players such as Hologic, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merit Medical Systems (US), Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (US), Argon Medical Devices (US), Laurane Medical LLC (France), Endomagnetics Ltd. (UK), Intramedical Imaging, LLC (US), Isoaid (US), Surgiceye GmbH (Germany), Ranfac Corp. (US), Mermaid Medical Group (Denmark), Izi Medical Products, LLC (US), Matek Medikal (Turkey), Tsunami Medical Srl (Italy), BPB Medica (Italy), Sirius Medical Systems B.V. (Netherlands), Molli Surgical Inc. (Canada), Sterylab S.R.L. (Italy), CP Medical (Georgia), MDL SRL (Italy), Biomedical Srl (Italy), Elucent Medical (US), Vigeo srl (Italy), and Medax Medical Devices (Italy).

Free Customization Available : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10248

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/