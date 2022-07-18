Automotive Wrap Films Market Overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — New York, Global Automotive Wrap Films Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive Wrap Films Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive wrap films are vinyl films that are used to change the color or finish of a vehicle. These films are available in a variety of colors and finishes and can be used to create a custom look for a car or truck. Wrap films are applied to the vehicle’s surface using a variety of methods, including heat guns, adhesive promoters, and squeegees. Once the film is applied, it is then cured using ultraviolet (UV) light. This process helps to ensure that the film adheres properly to the vehicle’s surface and that the color is permanent.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in automotive wrap films technology include:

1. Increased use of high-performance films: High-performance films are becoming increasingly popular for automotive wraps, due to their superior durability and resistance to environmental factors such as UV light and extreme temperatures.

2. Improved printing technology: advances in printing technology have made it possible to produce wraps with highly detailed and realistic designs. This has made wraps an increasingly popular choice for personalizing vehicles.

3. Increased use of color-changing films: Color-changing films are another popular trend in automotive wraps. These films can be used to create wraps that change color in response to changes in temperature, light, or other environmental factors.

4. Increased use of reflective films: Reflective films are another type of film that is becoming increasingly popular for automotive wraps. These films can help to make a vehicle more visible at night or in low-light conditions.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of automotive wrap films market include the rising demand for vehicle customization, growing preference for wrap films over paint jobs, and the increasing use of wrap films for advertising and promotion.

With the rising trend of vehicle customization, more and more consumers are looking for ways to make their vehicles stand out from the rest. Wrap films offer an easy and convenient way to change the look of a vehicle, without the need for a costly and time-consuming paint job. In addition, wrap films are also much easier to remove than paint, making them a popular choice for those who want to change the look of their vehicle on a regular basis.

Market Segments

The automotive wrap films products market report is bifurcated on the basis of film type, application, and region. On the basis of film type, it is segmented into windows films, wrap films, paint protection films, and others. By application, it is divided into passenger cars, busses, trucks, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The automotive wrap films market report includes players such as Avery Dennison, Arlon Graphics, LLC, 3M, Madico, Inc., Ritrama S.p.A., Vvivid Vinyl, Orafol Group, Hexis S.A., Nexfil Co, Ltd., and JMR Graphics, Inc.

