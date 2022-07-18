Bioplastics Market Industry outlook, Share Estimation, Company Profiles with Strategies, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — Global Bioplastics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Bioplastics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Bioplastics are a type of plastic made from renewable resources, such as corn starch, rather than fossil fuels. They are often called “biodegradable plastics,” although this term can be misleading because not all bioplastics will break down in the environment. Some bioplastics will degrade under the right conditions, such as in a composting facility, while others will not.

Key Trends

The key trends in bioplastics technology are the development of sustainable and renewable materials, the use of bioplastics in 3D printing, and the increasing use of bioplastics in packaging.

Sustainable and renewable materials are becoming increasingly important as the world looks for ways to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. Bioplastics are a renewable resource that can be used to create a variety of products, from packaging to 3D printing filaments. Bioplastics are also becoming increasingly popular in packaging, as they are often more environmentally friendly than traditional plastics.

3D printing is another area where bioplastics are beginning to make an impact. Many 3D printers are now able to use bioplastics as a filament, meaning that products can be created from sustainable materials. This is an important trend as it could lead to the mass production of sustainable products.

The increasing use of bioplastics in packaging is also having a positive impact on the environment. Bioplastics are often made from plant-based materials, which means they are biodegradable and recyclable. This is a much more sustainable option than traditional plastics, which can take hundreds of years to degrade.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the bioplastics market are the increasing environmental concerns, depleting fossil fuel resources, and the need for sustainable packaging solutions.

The major drivers of the bioplastics market are the increasing environmental concerns, depleting fossil fuel resources, and the need for sustainable packaging solutions. The environmental concerns are mainly due to the increasing levels of greenhouse gas emissions and the need to reduce the carbon footprint. The depleting fossil fuel resources have led to the need for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions.

Market Segments

The bioplastics market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into biodegradable plastic and non-biodegradable plastic. By biodegradable plastic type, it is divided into polylactic acid (PLA), polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), polybutylene succinate (PBS), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), starch blends, and others. By non-biodegradable plastic, it is divided into Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyamide (PA), Polypropylene (PP), PEF, PTT, and others. By application, the bioplastics market size is categorized into packaging, agriculture, textile, consumer durable, and others. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

Major manufacturers profiled in the bioplastics market analysis include BASF SE, Biome Tech, Corbion N.V., Danimer Scientific, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical, Kuraray, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Novamont and Innova films.

