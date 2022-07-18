Product Lifecycle Management Market Report Forecast 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Industry Revenue, Demand & Applications, Business Opportunities with Covid-19 Impact, Revenue Growth Status

New York, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — Global Product Lifecycle Management Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Product Lifecycle Management Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Product lifecycle management (PLM) is a business strategy that helps organizations keep track of the entire lifecycle of their products, from ideation to retirement. By managing the product lifecycle effectively, organizations can bring products to market faster, improve quality and reduce costs.

Key Trends

The key trends in Product Lifecycle Management technology are:

1. Increased focus on customer needs and requirements: In order to be successful, product lifecycle management must take into account the needs and requirements of customers. This requires a shift in focus from traditional product development, which is often driven by engineering considerations, to a more customer-centric approach.

2. Increased use of agile methodology: Agile methodology is becoming increasingly popular in the product development process. This methodology emphasizes iterative development, which allows for more flexibility and responsiveness to changes in customer needs.

3. Increased use of data and analytics: In order to make informed decisions about product development, data and analytics are becoming increasingly important. This data can be used to understand customer needs, track product development progress, and optimize the product development process.

4. Increased use of cloud-based solutions: Cloud-based solutions are becoming more popular in product lifecycle management. These solutions offer many benefits, such as increased collaboration, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

Key Drivers

Product lifecycle management (PLM) is the process of managing the entire lifecycle of a product from its conception and design to its eventual phase-out and replacement. A PLM system helps companies to manage product data and documentation, track product changes, and collaborate on product development.

The key drivers of the PLM market are the need for speed and agility in product development, the need to manage increasing complexity in products, and the need to improve communication and collaboration among distributed teams.

Market Segments

The Product Lifecycle Management Market is segmented by software, deployment, end-use and region. By software, it is divided into portfolio management, design & engineering management. Based on deployment, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud based. On the basis of end-use it is bifurcated into aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Product Lifecycle Management Market includes players such as ANSYS, Inc., Aras Corporation, Arena Solutions, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, AUTODESK, INC., Siemens AG, PTC Inc., Dassault Systèmes and Synopsys Inc.

