Companies In Global Phycocyanin Market Embrace Technological Advancements To Stay At Forefront In Market : Fact.MR

Companies are launching myriad beverage variants made from phycocyanin with a corresponding increase in its demand. Phycocyanin infused juices and smoothies have been launched in only a few regions which shows remunerative opportunity for these products as it is still in its nascent, introductory stage. Phycocyanin Blue pigments, a natural color produced from Green-blue Spirulina received approval from FDA in 2013 which heralded a brand new era of possibilities for phycocyanin. On this backdrop, demand for phycocyanin is expected to grow exponentially and is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 113 Mn during forecast period 2019 – 2028. Natural Blue and Green Color produced from Spirulina is in high demand and has witnessed strong market growth in last two years. Many companies such as GNT Holdings B.V., DIC Corporation, DDW Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Sensient Technologies Corp. are producing Spirulina Blue which is an eye-catching trend giving an uptick to its demand.

Prominent Key players of the Phycocyanin market survey report:

Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd.

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd

Parry Nutraceuticals Limited

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Phycocyanin Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR’s study has done the segmentation of phycocyanin market on the basis of nature, form, application and region.

By Nature : Organic Conventional

By Form : Powder Liquid

By Application : Food and Beverage Nutraceuticals Animal Feed Cosmetics and Personal Care Others

By Region : North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Japan Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Key Takeaways of Global Phycocyanin Market

Conventional nature of phycocyanin accounts for more than two third of market share and is expected to show significant growth in phycocyanin market during period of forecast, due to increased demand from food and beverages manufacturers.

Powder form of phycocyanin is a major contributor to the global phycocyanin consumption and is projected to grow 1.9X over period of forecast, owing to its increased demand in beverages and cosmetics industry.

Phycocyanin market in Europe holds more than one third of the market share. Moreover, increasing nutritional supplement demand from consumers will augment growth of phycocyanin during forecast period.

Organic nature of phycocyanin holds more one third of market share, thus pushing the growth of organic phycocyanin by end of 2029.

After the approval of the use of phycocyanin in food and beverage products is given by FDA, the demand of phycocyanin from Spirulina has started surging, and companies have begun producing various types of products made from Spirulina phycocyanin such as smoothies, juices, nutritional supplements etc.

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Phycocyanin Market report provide to the readers?

Phycocyanin fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Phycocyanin player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Phycocyanin in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Phycocyanin.

The report covers following Phycocyanin Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Phycocyanin market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Phycocyanin

Latest industry Analysis on Phycocyanin Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Phycocyanin Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Phycocyanin demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Phycocyanin major players

Phycocyanin Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Phycocyanin demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Phycocyanin Market report include:

How the market for Phycocyanin has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Phycocyanin on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Phycocyanin?

Why the consumption of Phycocyanin highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

