Sales Revenue Of Specialty Feed Additives Market To Substantially Increase During Forecast Period Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries : Fact.MR

Newly published data by market research provider Fact.MR reveals that demand for specialty feed additives will surge at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021-2031, reaching US$ 18.4 Bn in value. Emergence of food borne diseases, which are largely zoonotic, are prompting increased incorporation of feed additives in recent years.

Historical performance reveals that the market expanded at a steady pace, at a CAGR of 5% from 2016-2020. Demand further increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, given the zoonotic nature of the disease. Although global meat trade has declined by 4% since its outbreak, there is a significant proportion of people consuming meat products, hence sustaining demand for specialty feed additives. It is anticipated that global demand for animal products is projected to increase by 60-70% by 2050. Presently, approximately 800 million tons of cereals, or 1/3rd of global cereal production, are used in animal feed. This number is projected to rise to over 1.1 billion tons by the next three decades. Consequently, the need to incorporated specialty feed additives will increase manifold in forthcoming years.

Key Points Covered in Specialty Feed Additives Industry Survey

Market Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints shaping market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Specialty Feed Additives and How to Navigate

Recommendation on a Key Winning Strategy

Key Segments Covered

Feedstock Specialty Feed Binders Specialty Feed Acidifiers Specialty Feed Minerals Specialty Feed Antioxidants Specialty Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Specialty Feed Vitamins Other Specialty Feed Additives

Form Dry Specialty Feed Additives Liquid Specialty Feed Additives

Functionality Specialty Feed Additives for Palatability Enhancement Specialty Feed Additives for Mycotoxin Management Specialty Feed Additives for Preservation of Functional Ingredients Specialty Feed Additives for Other Functionalities



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on feedstock, acidifiers to enjoy maximum growth, at 6% CAGR, yielding US$ 550 Mn absolute opportunity

Palatability enhancement to emerge as one of the primary functionality of specialty feed additives, registering a 4.5% CAGR

U.S to be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 5% through 2031

China to be the dominant market in Asia, capturing 35% of total market revenue

Preference for dry specialty feed additives to remain, accumulating a revenue share of 30%

Global market for specialty feed additives to reach US$ 10.8 Bn by 2021

“Increasing scramble to develop more novel specialty feed additives is broadening scope for the market, with prominent manufacturers initiating numerous R&D projects,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Primary focus of leading manufacturers of specialty feed additives is on introducing novel product lines into the global market. Besides this, players are reliant on strategic partnerships with existing entities to enhance their production capacities. Notable developments in the market as follows:

In September 2021, Koninklijke DSM NV announced its strategic decision to fully focus on its resources and capabilities, by establishing an independent animal nutrition & health business group, focusing entirely on specialty solutions for a radical, yet achievable, transformation in the sustainability of animal protein production.

In March 2019, BASF SE introduced a new phytase, Natuphos E, to unlock vital nutrients for the feed industry in Indonesia. Natuphos E helps animals better utilize important nutrients- rendering livestock feed more cost effective and environmentally friendly.

More Valuable Insights on Specialty Feed Additives Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Specialty Feed Additives, Sales and Demand of Specialty Feed Additives, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

