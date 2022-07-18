Sales Revenue Of Whiskey Market To Increase In Coming 10 Years On Back Of Rapid Adoption Across Major Industries : Fact.MR

Newly released data from Fact.MR’s market analysis shows that global demand for the overall whiskey market will likely experience a CAGR of 6% to reach US$ 108 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. Consumers are expected to show greater inclination towards high-end and super premium whiskies, given the increasing purchasing power across key regions.

From 2016 to 2020, global whiskey sales expanded at a CAGR of over 4%, with sales inclining significantly during the coronavirus pandemic crisis. By 2021-end, global whiskey demand is likely to be valued at US$ 60 Bn. As restrictions on outdoor recreational activities tightened, consumers resorted to consuming premium liquor, which greatly inclined sales prospects.

As per the Distilled Spirits Council (DISCUS), premium alcohol sales surged 7.7% to reach US$ 31.2 billion in 2020 across the United States. Furthermore, documented health benefits, including reduction of blood sugar levels, obesity prevention and cancer inhibition are likely to fuel sales in the future. As per the study, South Korea is likely to attract lucrative investments, given the high whiskey consumption incidence.

Key Segments Covered

Grain Type Malt Whiskey Wheat Whiskey Rye Whiskey Corn Whiskey Blended Whiskey Other Grain Type Whiskey

Quality Premium Whiskey High-End Premium Whiskey Super Premium Whiskey



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By grain type, blended whiskey demand likely to expand 1.4x from 2021-2031

Malt-based whiskey to accelerate, registering a CAGR of 6% across the forecast period

Super-premium whiskey expected to account for at least 2 out of 5 sales through 2031

Premium whiskey consumption to soar at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2031

U.S to yield 30% of the global demand for whiskey until 2031

India to emerge as an opportunistic market, expanding at a CAGR of 5% through 2031

Canada to experience high growth, registering a CAGR of 12%

Competitive Landscape

Increasing production and satisfying consumer demand through strategic collaboration will lead to increased revenues and market share for manufacturers. New technologies and products will provide end-users with malt-based products in the future.

On August 10th, 2021, Glenfiddich converted its delivery fleet to green biogas made from whisky residue. Glenfiddich, a single malt Scotch whisky owned by William Grant & Sons, has launched a sustainability initiative by utilizing biogas produced from its distillation residues to power its fleet of delivery vehicles.

Likewise, on August 10th, 2021, Beam Suntory officially introduced its first Indian whisky outside the country. By launching five premium spirits in North India, the company signaled that it was committed to expanding its business there, as part of its goal to reach US$ 1 billion by 2030.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR’s, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the whiskey market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics from 2021 to 2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market based on grain type (malt, wheat, rye, corn, blended, others), quality (premium, high-end premium, super premium), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

