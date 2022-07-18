Sales Forecast Of Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Reveals Positive Growth Through 2031 : Fact.MR

As per a latest study by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global non-alcoholic wine market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 10.4% and top a valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn by 2031. Until recently, alcohol intake was thought to be a binary choice between drinking alcohol or drinking water. However, the global beverage industry has witnessed the emergence of a new population looking for a reasonable balance. The phrase ‘sober curious’ first appeared in Ruby Warrington’s book of the same name in 2018. The sober curious population uses alcohol to unwind after a stressful week, but consumers are concerned about the influence of alcohol on mental health, which has led to mindful drinking.

A study of 10,000 young people conducted at the University College London discovered that non-drinking is becoming more accepted, while binge drinking is becoming less mainstream. Researchers also discovered that 29% of 16-24-year-olds were non-drinkers in 2016, while binge drinking rates declined from 27% to 8% during the same period. However, the sober curious trend is not limited to a single generation. According to studies, older generations are also attempting to minimize their alcohol consumption. The trend is likely to gain traction as a result of growing health concerns, both, physical and mental, associated with alcohol intake.

With mindful drinking becoming popular, global beverage manufacturers are looking into alternatives, and several others have emerged to create alcohol-free beverages that would fit in with a trendy cocktail menu. For instance, it is expected that non-alcoholic wine manufacturers claiming to be environmentally friendly will proliferate over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 83% of the North American market, supported by growing number of mindful drinkers in the country.

China is estimated to account for 47.6% of the East Asian market share, driven by a strong supply chain.

Italy is one of the potential markets in Europe, accounting for 15.2% of the value share, owing to high consumption wine and wine products.

Still wine is anticipated to hold nearly 73% of the market share, but sparkling wine is expected to witness higher growth at a CAGR of 11.1% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period.

The alcohol-free wine market reflects around 78.3% of the market share, owing to its health benefits, and is estimated to surge at 11.3% CAGR.

Market Segments Covered in Non-Alcoholic Wine Industry Research

By Product Type Still Non-Alcoholic Wine Sparkling Non-Alcoholic Wine

By Alcohol Concentration Alcohol-free (0.0% ABV) Low-alcohol (Up to 1.2% ABV)

By Packaging Non-Alcoholic Wine Bottles Non-Alcoholic Wine Cans

By Sales Channel Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Liquor Stores Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Restaurants & Bars Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold through Online Stores Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Supermarkets Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Travel Retails Non-Alcoholic Wine Sold at Tasting Rooms



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Non-Alcoholic Wine Market

• Canada Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Sale

• Germany Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Production

• UK Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Industry

• France Non-Alcoholic Wine Market

• Spain Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Intelligence

• India Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Scenario

• Brazil Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Sales Intelligence

After reading the Non-Alcoholic Wine Market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global .

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Non-Alcoholic Wine Market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Non-Alcoholic Wine Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Non-Alcoholic Wine Market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Non-Alcoholic Wine Market player.

The Non-Alcoholic Wine Market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Non-Alcoholic Wine Market look?

Non-Alcoholic Wine Market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to Non-Alcoholic Wine Market Devices why?

Which players remain at the top of the Non-Alcoholic Wine Market look?

What opportunities are available for the Non-Alcoholic Wine Market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on Non-Alcoholic Wine Market?

