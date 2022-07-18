Sales Scenario Of Global Contact Lens Market To Stay Positive Through 2031 : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-07-18 by in Consumer Services // 0 Comments

Fact.MR’s report states that the global contact lens market is expected to surpass market value of US$ 12 Bn, expanding at CAGR of 5% across the forecast period 2021-2031. Increase in the geriatric population along with an increase in the use of gadgets has propelled the use of contact lenses. Historically, from 2016 to 2020, sales of contact lenses surpassed nearly US$ 9 Bn by the end of the last five years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the eye care industry suffered a setback for a certain period of time. As the number of COVID-19 cases reduce, the market of contact lens is expected to recover.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4536

Manufacturers of contact lenses are focusing on developing lenses that would be comfortable to use on a daily basis. In addition, the demand from the entertainment industry to increase aesthetics of eyes has increased. This, in turn, is expected to boost the sales of contact lenses in the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • China, India and Japan to dominate the market for contact lenses
    • Hybrid contact lenses demand to surge at a CAGR of 4% across the forecast period
  • By distribution channel, offline distribution to surpass 6% CAGR in the forecast period.
  • Asia likely to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2021 and 203
  • U.S to hold 36% of market value across the forthcoming decade
  • Offline Distribution Channel to account for 3/4th of total market value

Key Segments Covered

  • Material
    • Gas Permeable Contact Lenses
    • Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses
    • Hybrid Contact Lenses
  • Design
    • Spherical Contact Lenses
    • Toric Contact Lenses
    • Multifocal Contact Lenses
    • Other Contact Lenses
  • Application
    • Corrective Contact Lenses
    • Therapeutic Contact Lenses
    • Cosmetic Contact Lenses
    • Prosthetic Contact Lenses
    • Lifestyle-oriented Contact Lenses
  • Distribution Channel
    • Online Contact Lens Distribution
    • Offline Contact Lens Distribution
  • Usage
    • Daily Disposable Contact Lenses
    • Disposable Contact Lenses
    • Frequent Replacement Contact Lenses
    • Traditional Contact Lenses
Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4536

Key Takeaways of Contact Lenses Market Study

  • Silicone Hydrogel will see 1.7x growth between 2019 and 2029. Enhanced oxygen permeability along with soft & flexible nature of silicone hydrogel will enhnace consumer engagement as buyers tend to prioritize eye-adaptability and enhanced comfort in contact lenses.
  • Spherical lenses will witness 1.6x growth during forecast period owing to even distribution of lens power throughout the optical part of spherical lens.
  • Corrective lenses continue to lead market share followed by astounding growth of over 10% in Therapeutic Lens segment.
  • Online distribution channels will gain two fold growth owing to increasing disposable income of millennial consumers that are accustomed to buying from online e-commerce platforms.
  • Daily Disposable usage of contact lenses will garner 1.5x growth throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to benefits of this usage type such as compatibility enhancement for people with dry eyes or allergies.
  • North America will maintain its supremacy in terms of market share on the back of increasing early adoption of lens technology and growing geriatric population.
  • Southeast Asia & Oceania present lucrative growth opportunities with a stellar CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period.
  • Combining the gas permeable softness of silicone hydrogel with visual clarity of an RGP lens, Hybrid lens material will grow at a promising CAGR of over 7%.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Alcon Vision LLC
  • Bausch & Lomb
  • Incorporated
  • EISS International (Stiftung)
  • Contamac
  • CooperVision Inc
  • Essilor International S.A
  • Hoya Corporation

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4536

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

  1. Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information.
  2. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions.
  3. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries.
  4. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research.
  5. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557143957/demand-for-reinforced-hydraulic-hose-is-surged-owing-to-its-application-in-industrial-hydraulic-system-at-high-pressure

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution