Sales Scenario Of Global Washable and Reusable Mask Market To Remain Incremental Through 2031 : Fact.MR

The global washable and reusable mask market will grow 2.1X during the projection period (2020 – 2030). The impact of covid-19 on the washable and reusable market is fairly opportunistic with the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the globe. With health experts and various government organization advocating the importance of hygiene product such as face masks and hand sanitizers, demand for these products has stepped up. As the demand of surgical masks and respirators could not be met by suppliers and manufacturers, and e-commerce giants, the demand for washable and reusable masks has fuelled across the globe. In a bid to contain the adverse impact of covid-19, manufacturers have introduced a washable and reusable mask to the market. Further, the urgent need for surgical masks in hospitals is also giving an uptick to the demand for washable and reusable masks.

Online Distribution to Bolster Growth of Washable and Reusable Mask Market amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Manufacturers are increasing production to meet the surging demand as individuals and companies stock up personal protective equipment. Further, with the world battling COVID-19, consumers spending on e-commerce is expected to significantly contribute to the future growth of the washable and reusable mask market. Since social distancing is being widely practiced, market players stand to reap sustainable growth opportunities from online distribution channels.

Key Takeaways of Washable and Reusable Mask Market Study

Personal application of washable and reusable mask is set to hold a share-wide dominance with over 40% of the total market value. Panic buying and anxiousness are driving demand from this application segment

Indirect distribution channels account for a significant market value share with over 50% of total revenues. On the other hand, online distribution channels offer the most attractive revenues prospects with an impressive 9% CAGR from 2020 to 2030

North America and Europe cumulatively account for a big part of global sales with nearly 40% share of the total market value. The washable and reusable mask will witness tremendous demand across these regions owing to rising Covid-19 cases

South Asia & Oceania have catapulted the global washable and reusable mask market with an astounding 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Investments in healthcare infrastructure development in India, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia are central to growth of the washable and reusable mask market in these regions.

Global Washable and Reusable Mask Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global washable and reusable mask market is segmented on the basis of product type, closure, function, application, distribution channel, and region.

Product Type

Respirator mask

Surgical mask

Dust mask

Closure

Earloop Closure

Tie Closure

Function

N-Series

P-Series

Application

Industrial

Personal

Medical

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales Pharmaceutical Store Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Others

Online Retail

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Businesses Ramp up Production to Meet COVID-19 Mask Demand

Several countries are grappling with shortages of masks for healthcare workers and individuals. Business owners from clothing manufacturers are making the shift to produce washable and reusable mask on the frontline of the pandemic.

Manufacturers that influence the competitive landscape are, but not limited to, 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Moldex-Metric, Inc., Vogmask, Cambridge Mask Company, Venus Mask and others. Amid the global pandemic, (COVID-19) companies are employing extensive measures to fulfil the need of hospitals and consumers. Also, companies are focusing on increasing their manufacturing capacity and expanding their product portfolio to reduce the risk of infection.

In January 2020, the 3M Company has increased its production capacity of N95 respirator masks at its facilities worldwide due to coronavirus outbreaks. The company has expanded its assembly line with robots and employees at manufacturing facilities are working overtime to meet global demand.

Crucial insights in the Washable and Reusable Mask Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Washable and Reusable Mask Market Basic overview of the Washable and Reusable Mask Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Washable and Reusable Mask Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Washable and Reusable Mask Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Washable and Reusable Mask Market stakeholders.

