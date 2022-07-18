Sales Revenue Of Disinfectant Spray Market To Surge During Forecast Period Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries : Fact.MR

Surge in demand for disinfectant and hygiene products owing to COVID-19 epidemic is expected boost disinfectant spray sales. The market is pegged to surpass US$ 850 Mn by 2020 and is expected to grow 1.3x over the year. The global disinfectant spray market has gained momentum in the historical period owing to enhanced healthcare facilities and an increasing number of household buyers. As consumers are moving from traditional sales routes to social distancing and non-contact sales channels, the overall sales of disinfectant spray is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the long-term forecast period (2020-2030).

Key Takeaways of Global Disinfectant Spray Market:

Aerosol disinfectant spray products account for over 6 out 10 sales of disinfectant sprays worldwide and are expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of ~US$ 1,650 Mn during forecast period

The hospitals & clinics segment holds ~40% share owing to the extensive use of disinfectant products and huge patient traffic in hospitals & clinics

Against the prevailing scenario, retail & convenience stores and online channels are expected to grow at a CAGR of ~15% and ~18% respectively over the short-term forecast period owing to changing purchasing patterns of buyers

The global disinfectant market is estimated to showcase a fragmented market structure and is set to provide remunerative market opportunities to the existing market actors, new entrants and key investors across the globe

Global Disinfectant Spray Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global disinfectant spray market is segmented on the basis of formulation, delivery system, pack size, application, sales channel, and region.

Formulation

Sodium Hypochlorite

Phenols

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Peracetic Acid

Biguanides

Amphoterics

Aldehydes

Delivery System

Aerosol

Non-aerosol

Pack Size

Up to 200 ml

201 ml – 400 ml

401 ml – 600 ml

More than 600 ml

Application

Hospitals & Clinics

Offices / Commercial

Schools & Universities

Manufacturing & Industrial

Households

Other Applications

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Retail & Convenience Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Sales

Wholesaler & Distributors

Other Sales Channels

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Need More information about Report Methodology? Click here:-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4704

Asian Countries to become Hubs of Profitable Growth

Legacy regions such as North America and Europe hold ~3/5th of the overall sales in global disinfectant spray market. Increasing emphasis on a better healthcare environment and product reach across emerging Asian countries has pushed market actors to adopt china plus one strategy and expand their business footprint outside of North America and Europe.

Moreover, regulations for a hygienic environment across end use industries has created a huge momentum for leading market players to increase their customer base. In turn, key manufacturers are on the path to find low cost raw materials while maintaining their quality and production throughput. This is being done to provide products at an affordable price in order to gain a higher profitability margin.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global disinfectant spray market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period, 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the disinfectant spray market on the basis of formulations (sodium hypochlorite, phenols, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, biguanides, amphoterics, and aldehydes), delivery system (aerosol and non-aerosol), pack size (up to 200 ml, 201 ml – 400 ml, 401 ml -600 ml, and more than 600 ml), application (hospitals & clinics, offices/commercial, schools & universities, manufacturing & industrial, households and other applications), and sales channel (direct sales, hypermarkets/supermarket, retail & convenience stores, pharmacies & drug stores, online sales, wholesaler & distributors, and other sales channels) across six major regions

