Global Hand Sanitizer Market Opportunity Assessment To Disclose Lucrative Revenue Prospects For Players : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-07-18 by in Consumer Services // 0 Comments

Fact.MR’s report forecasts the global hand sanitizer market to exceed a market value of US$ 3.13 Bn by registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021-2031. The COVID-19 pandemic has played a major role in upscaling the importance and sales of hand sanitizers in the past year alone. Between 2016 and 2020, the hand sanitizer market expanded at a CAGR of 5%. By 2021-end, sales are expected to reach US$ 1.6 Bn. Increased emphasis on personal and community hygiene spiked demand for hand sanitizers at an exponential rate since the onset of COVID-19. Initial demand-supply gaps led to a contraction in global revenues, which was soon offset as manufacturers enhanced their production capacities.

Manufacturers of hand sanitizers are focusing on providing effectiveness that kills bacteria. In addition, hand sanitizer companies are focusing on providing bottles of different sizes that would be easy to carry. Also, refill pouches are propelling the demand for hand sanitizers at a noteworthy rate.

  • Key Segments Covered

    • Product

      • Foaming Hand Sanitizers
      • Foaming Instant Hand Sanitizer
      • Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel
      • Spray Hand Sanitizer

    • Content

      • Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer
        • Upto 60% Content
        • Above 60% Content
      • Non-Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer

    • Active Ingredient

      • Ethanol or Ethyl Alcohol Hand Sanitizer
      • Benzalkonium Chloride Hand Sanitizer
      • Isopropyl Hand Sanitizer

    • Packaging

      • Hand Sanitizers in Flip-Flop Bottles
      • Hand Sanitizers in Pump Bottles
      • Hand Sanitizers in Dispensing Packets
      • Hand Sanitizers in Jars/Cans

    • End Use

      • Hand Sanitizers for Institutional Use
        • Hospitals & Healthcare
        • Offices/Commercial
        • Foodservice
        • Food Processing
        • Schools & Universities
        • Manufacturing & Industrial
        • Hospitality
        • Grocery, Convenience & Retail
        • Others
      • Hand Sanitizer for Household Use

    • Pack Size

      • Hand Sanitizers Below 100 ml
      • Hand Sanitizers from 101 ml – 300 ml
      • Hand Sanitizers from 301 ml – 500 ml
      • Hand Sanitizers from 501 ml & Above

    • Sales Channel

      • Hand Sanitizer Sales via Direct Channels
      • Hand Sanitizer Sales via Indirect Channels
        • Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
        • Specialty Stores
        • Multi-Brand Stores
        • Discount Stores
        • Independent Departmental Stores
        • Online Retailers
        • Other Sales Channels

