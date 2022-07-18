Hand Soap Market To Record Rise In Demand Owing To Increasing (Use Adoption) : Fact.MR

With Europe and North America leading the hand soap market, the market is currently pegged at more than US$ 23 Bn. Projected growth rate is anticipated to be 7.2% over the forecast period (2020 to 2030). Hand soaps have soared on popularity and have continued to penetrate industrial, medical & clinical and other niche applications. The success of hand soap market lies in targeted marketing and branding of their products through various media channels.

Demand for hand soap is set to soar with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and panic buying as precautionary measures are being implemented worldwide. Accelerated demand has significantly increased the supply demand gap. In this quarter, i.e., 1st quarter of 2020, hand soap market has become inelastic, which portrays a clear picture of independence of price with growth in demand due to release of WHO directives of hand hygiene owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The outbreak of coronavirus has led to unprecedented demand for hand soap and sanitizers globally as private health and government bodies are advocating hand hygiene measures. COVID-19 has also spurred people to panic buy and hoard on hand soaps which has accelerated the demand for hand soaps. Thus many FMCG companies are at their wits’ end trying to ramp up production in order to keep up with demand. There are some who have innovated extensively in their marketing campaigns. For instance, Wai Wai Noodles has propagated hand washing in its new packs to support the cause of hand hygiene. This is further anticipated to give an uptick to the sales of hand soap in the foreseeable future. Amid supply chain and capacity challenges popular hand soap companies such as RB are ramping up production to widely distribute their popular soaps such as Dettol Hand Wash and Dettol Soap.

Strong Foothold of Hand Soap Titans has put New Entrants at Bay

Hand Soap market stakeholders have generated greater profit margins in the historical period of 2015-2019. According to a Fact.MR consumer survey, consumers have set their expectations and choices limited to only select companies. This has become a barrier for new entrants in the market. Market stakeholders such as Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, Henkel, ITC, Procter & Gamble, Amway etc., have a strong foothold across various regions in the hand soap market.

Hand Soap market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the hand soap market with detailed segmentation on the basis of pack size, application, sales channel, and key regions.

By Pack Size : 100 ml to 200 ml 200 ml to 500 ml 500 ml to 1L 1L to 5L

By Application : Industrial Medical & Clinical Household Others

By Sales Channel : Retail Stores Hyper Markets Big-box retailers Pharmacies Mom & pop stores E-Commerce

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways of Global Hand Soap Market

Global hand soap market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 25 Bn during the forecast period, adding 2X more value as compared to 2020

Consumer preference for retail stores over E-commerce sales channel, for the purchase of hand soaps is set to drive retail store sales at a Y-o-Y of 7.2% over the forecast period

Household applications are set to grow at a rate of 7.4% in the forecast period through 2030 and are set to gain ~160 BPS over the assessment period

Europe holds the leading share in the hand soap market and accounts for 7,000 million litres of hand soap demand

MEA and South Asia & Oceania market are growing at a moderate pace, owing to lesser product awareness and low household spending

Global Hand Soap market is consolidated in nature with only 15-25 manufacturers of liquid hand soap across regions

“Hand soap is gradually topping consumers’ wish list owing to targeted branding. This is despite lower budget constraints, thus increasing the rate of returning consumers” says a Fact.MR analyst.

