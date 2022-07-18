Global Surimi Market To Record Significant Rise In Revenue Share During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

According to a recently revised Fact.MR report, sales of surimi are expected to reach a value of US$ 5.8 Bn in 2031, rising at a CAGR of around 6.1%. Surimi is manufactured from freshly ground-fish, usually Alaskan Pollock. However, as global fishery resources are declining, there is increasing emphasis on utilizing low-value by-catch fishery species in the production of surimi. Future developments in the imitation crab meat industry are likely to be found in a few key areas. One important area of research has focused on the development of surimi from different kinds of fish. Also, environmental concerns will lead to new technologies that will minimize the amount of waste involved in manufacturing.

The MFRD (Marine Fisheries Research Department) is promoting quality of surimi for domestic consumption as well as export through continuous research and development in the field. The MFRD is supported by funding from the Japanese Trust Fund (JTF).

Moreover, through improved product development and advances in technological approaches, MFRD has continued to promote greater use of fisheries by-catch and low-value species through training and extension activities, and is providing technical assistance to the market in South East Asia. Primary goals include analyzing the status of demersal fishery resources as surimi raw materials in the region, empowering member countries, as well as future exploration plans of the surimi industry in the region.

Key Segments Covered in Surimi Industry Survey

By Species Fish Surimi Alaskan Pollock Atlantic Cod Tilapia Black Bass Others Meat Surimi Pork Surimi Beef Surimi

By Form Fresh Surimi Whole Fillet Processed Surimi Canned Frozen Whole Fillet

By Sales Channel Direct Sales of Surimi Indirect Sales of Surimi Modern Trade Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Wholesale Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Other Retail Formats

By Application Food Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Animal Feed Pet Food Food Service Retail



Competition Landscape

Surimi is commonly used in foodservice and food manufacturing industries to prepare seafood such as crab sticks, fish sticks, and crab flakes, among others. Because of high demand for and application of surimi, top companies in the surimi market are focusing on increasing their distribution networks to reach a bigger consumer base.

This is increasingly prevalent among major manufacturers who want to expand their global footprint. Top frozen brands are focusing on acquiring smaller brands to enhance their distribution network and manufacturing capacity. For instance, the acquisition of Creative Seafood by Viciunai Group was aimed at strengthening its presence in France.

In 2021, The Russian Fishery Company (RFC) signed contracts to supply majority surimi to top Russian producers of surimi products, such as Vichinai Group, Meridian and Santa Bremor, among others

In 2021, Trident Seafoods, based in Seattle, teamed up with celebrity chef Nancy Fullerto to promote the company’s newly launched Louis Kemp surimi fish products.

Similar recent developments related to companies offering surimi have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 91% of the North American market in 2021, supported by increased production of Alaska Pollock-sourced surimi.

According to Fact.MR analysis, China is estimated to account for more than 59% of the East Asian market share in 2021, driven by increased demand from the foodservice industry.

Spain is one of the prominent countries in the European market with a share of 18.4% in 2021, on the back of increased imports of surimi base.

Fish surimi is estimated to account for 86.9% market share in 2021, on the back of its nutritional properties and high-quality protein content.

Fresh surimi reflects approximately 57.8% of the market in 2021, but processed surimi is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate at 7.8% CAGR through 2031.

“Key players operating in the global market are investing in research & development facilities for new product developments. Manufacturers are focusing on sustainable farming of surimi,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Who is Winning in this Space?

Surimi is becoming increasingly popular around the world. It is a high-protein, vitamin, and nutrient-dense food that is often used in imitation crab products. Surimi is becoming more popular among health-conscious consumers. To meet growing demand for surimi, manufacturers are focusing on joint ventures to producing surimi products, as the process streamlines operations of companies involved—the production process is made more efficient due to strong infrastructure facilities, research & development, and funding. Leading companies, such as Aquamar Inc. and LM foods, have united their brands offering surimi products to gain a larger consumer base.

Some of the leading companies offering surimi are Aquamar Inc., Viciunia Group, Trident Seafoods, Pacific Seafood Group, SeaPak, Glacier Fish Company, Maruho Nichiro Group, American Seafoods Group, Russian Fishery Company, Seaprimexco Vietnam, Thong Siek Global, Trans-Ocean Products, Gadre Marine, Ocean More Foods Co. Ltd, and A B Gloden Seafood.

More Valuable Insights on Surimi Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Surimi, Sales and Demand of Surimi, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria

