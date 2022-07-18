Precision Farming Market Is Expected To Rise At A 13% CAGR During The Forecast Period 2022-2032.

A recently revamped Fact.MR report states that the global precision farming market is poised to register an impressive 13% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 20.36 Bn by the end of the aforementioned assessment period. Farmers are transitioning from traditional farming practices to precision farming due to the significant cost advantages afforded by mechanical agricultural technologies.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced an uptick at a CAGR of 12%. Precision farming services, with significant backing from the scientific community, will replace traditional agricultural practices in a variety of nations and capabilities.

Weather patterns are rapidly changing as a result of global warming. Unpredictability in the weather is further enticing farmers to seek answers in precision agricultural technologies. The need for precision farming is being driven by the requirement for optimal productivity in the face of limited resources.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players are active in awareness campaigns that address the pressing issue of soil degradation and educate farmers on the benefits of precision farming. Industrialized farms use automated machinery to assure a consistent level of output yield. Farmers are investing in farm digitization to improve security.

In January 2022, John Deere & Co. introduced its line of autonomous tractors at the Consumer Electronics Show organized in the first week of the month, as a part and parcel of its endeavor to expand its footprint in the precision agriculture domain

In April 2021, Trimble Inc. forged a collaborative agreement with HORSCH- one of the leading manufacturers of agricultural technology globally- to establish a future for autonomous machines and workflows in the agricultural industry. The companies are currently implementing a high level of automation and driver support with steering systems, which allows a driver to perform additional in-cab tasks during active field work.

Precision Farming Market Segmentations:

Application Precision Farming for Yield Monitoring Precision Farming for Field Mapping Precision Farming for Crop Scouting Precision Farming for Weather Tracking & Forecasting Precision Farming for Irrigation Management Precision Farming for Inventory Management Precision Farming for Farm Labor Management Precision Farming for Other Applications

Technology Precision Farming Guidance System Remote Sensing Precision Farming Variable-Rate Technology Precision Farming

Offering Precision Farming Hardware Precision Farming Software Precision Farming Services



