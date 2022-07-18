Demand For Digital Therapeutics Market To Be Fueled By Changes In Consumer Perception And Growing Awareness : Fact.MR

According to a recently published Fact.MR report, it is predicted that the digital therapeutics industry will grow at a CAGR of 26.5% between 2022 and 2032, reaching US$ 56.41 Bn. Growing virtualization of the healthcare industry amid the penetration of technological advancements is expected to stimulate market demand for digital therapeutics. From 2015 to 2021, demand for digital therapeutics flourished at a CAGR of 17%, reaching a value of US$ 4.25 Bn. During the COVID-19 pandemic, mandatory social distancing protocols prompted practitioners to limit direct contact with patients, particularly those seeking treatment for non-COVID procedures. Consequently, there was extensive reliance on telemedicine and virtual therapeutic sessions.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6314

The market is expected to gain significant growth with the rising number of chronic diseases all around the globe. One reason behind this increasing number is the rising geriatric population. With age, comes severe complications in the individuals leading to various health problems. These will act as the drivers of the digital therapeutics markets to constantly analyze an individual’s health and lessen the risk of fatality.

Key Segments Covered in the Digital Therapeutics Industry Survey

By Application Type Digital Therapeutics for Diabetes Digital Therapeutics for Obesity Digital Therapeutics for CVD Digital Therapeutics for Respiratory Diseases Digital Therapeutics for Smoking Cessation Digital Therapeutics for CNS Diseases

By End User Digital Therapeutics for Patients Digital Therapeutics for Providers Digital Therapeutics for Payers Digital Therapeutics for Employers



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Globally, the digital therapeutics market is estimated to be worth US$ 5.27 Bn by 2022

North America will hold a prominent position with 42% of global revenue by 2022

Asia Pacific to flourish at a CAGR of 20% in the digital therapeutics domain until 2032

By treatment, digital therapeutics for diabetes to comprise 28% of global market revenue

Treatment for obesity to experience nearly 2x growth from 2022 to 2032

The patient end-user segment will account for 32.5% of global revenue in 2022

Request more information about Report Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6314

Competitive Landscape

The market is dominated by several key players, who focus on innovative strategies for increasing revenues, such as mergers and acquisitions, market penetration, partnerships, and distribution agreements.

The Teladoc Company, for example, expanded its partnership with the National Labor Alliance in December 2021. Among the products and services offered were specialty care, general medicine, expert medical services, mental health, virtual primary care programs, and chronic disease management.

In 2021, Dexcom and Welldoc developed a comprehensive integrated platform that enhances the quality of life for those with diabetes type 2. By using the Dexcom G6 system to measure glucose levels beneath the skin, BlueStar helps people living with diabetes manage the complex process.

In 2021, Voluntis had a patent granted by the European Patent Office (EPO) for a digital therapeutic platform using its Theraxium platform to support intelligent drug dosing for diabetes titration.

Report Scope

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2022- 2032 Historical Data Available For 2015- 2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value

‘000 Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA Key Countries Covered U.S

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

BENELUX

Nordics

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC

Turkey

South Africa Key Segments Covered Application Type

End User

Region

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6314

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global digital therapeutics market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study indulges essential insights on the market on the basis of application (diabetes, obesity, CVD, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, CNS diseases and others), and end user (patients, providers, payers, employers and others) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com