Sales Forecast Of Container Security Scanning Market Indicates Positive Outlook Through 2031 : Fact.MR

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global container security scanning market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. There has been significant growth in the number of applications that enable ease of access of various Internet-based services. However, it has also led to a surge in the number of cyber-attacks, consequently leading application owners to lose millions of dollars every year. Container security scanning has emerged as a potential solution to safeguard organizations against such attacks.

Due to growing number of cyber-attacks and hacking of confidential information, container security scanning was introduced in order to prevent and reduce related security issues. A container is a process that runs on the host and isolates the system from other processes.

Additionally, containers offer operating level system virtualization for applications to run in a constrained environment. Container security scanning was first introduced in 2016 in order to offer systems that can easily develop whole application packages at one go, using less resources. Soon after that, in 2017, it became popular with many software companies entering the market. It is projected that by 2030, more than 70% of organizations will be running more than two containerized applications.

The major players in the global Container Security Scanning market are:

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Tenable Inc.

Aqua Security Software

Palo Alto Networks

Qualys, Inc.

Capsule8, Inc.

Anchore Inc.

Threat Stack Inc.

StackRox Inc.

NeuVector Inc.

Snyk Ltd.

Mirantis Inc.

The scope of this research report spans from the broad outlines of the Container Security Scanning market to delicate structures, classifications, and applications. This research report also provides a clear picture of the global market by presenting data through effective information graphics. It also provides a detailed list of factors affecting the growth of the market.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Cluster Single Node Container Security Clusters Multiple Node Container Security Clusters

By Deployment On-premise Container Security Scanning Cloud Container Security Scanning

By Organization Size Container Security Scanning for Large Enterprises Container Security Scanning for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical Container Security Scanning for Healthcare Container Security Scanning for BFSI Container Security Scanning for Government Container Security Scanning for Retail Container Security Scanning for IT and Telecommunications Container Security Scanning for Manufacturing Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



This study especially analyzes the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic on the Container Security Scanning, covering supply chain analysis, assessing the impact on the growth rate of the Container Security Scanning market size in several scenarios and the actions to be taken by Container Security Scanning’s businesses in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Report Also Addresses:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Container Security Scanning and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, North America and Europe together generated around 63% of global container security scanning revenue.

Single node cluster of container security scanning accounted for over 65% of the global market in 2020.

Based on deployment, container security deployed on the cloud is anticipated to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.6 Bn.

Revenue through large enterprises is expected to increase by 213 BPS during 2021 – 2031.

With nearly a quarter share, the healthcare vertical is expected to be the largest revenue generating sector for container security scanning.

Tier-1 companies such as IBM, Alphabet, and Microsoft, together accounted for around 78% share in the container security scanning market in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

Majority companies discussed in the report have focused on product developments, patent acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

Some of the key developments are:

In May 2021, Anchore announced that it has secured containers for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high performance computing (HPC) on NVIDIA NGC. It will ensure the software’s security hosted on NVIDIA’s NGC. NVIDIA has been using Anchore’s container scanning technology since 2019.

In May 2021, Wiz, a container security startup, announced that it had raised US$ 120 Mn in a salesforce-led funding round. It will bring total funding raised by Wiz to US$ 350 Mn.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering container security scanning have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

