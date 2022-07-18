Standalone Trackpad Market To Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing To Heightened Product Innovations : Fact.MR

As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global standalone trackpad market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of over US$ 375 Mn by 2021, and expand at a promising CAGR of around 14.5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Trackpads provide a mouse-like interface for navigating programs on laptops. For improved mobility or space limitations, most laptop users prefer trackpads over external devices such as computer mice. Their versatility makes them perfect for a wide variety of tasks, from editing pictures and interacting with PDFs to just surfing the web. For Mac users, Apple provides two pointing devices – Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad, wherein, the mouse is limited to 6 gestures only. The trackpad provides 15 gestures, which is a factor driving its adoption.

Even though Windows OS has around 75% market share, the pricing of Mac-based standalone trackpads is almost 2.2X than that of Windows. Mac devices are generating a value of US$ 120 Mn despite accounting for just 1.5 Mn units in 2021. However, the established customer base of standalone trackpads is Windows users, accounting for around 2/3 market share by volume, set to account for 18 Mn units by 2031.

In today’s technically advanced world, technological advancements are taking place regularly. To address the emerging trends and increasing demand for trackpads, leading standalone trackpad market players have expanded their product portfolios through the launch of several innovative products.

Main Segments Covered in Standalone Trackpad For Mac Industry Analysis

By Device Type Standalone Trackpads for Mac Standalone Trackpads for Windows Others

By Sales Channel Brand Outlets Electronic Retailers Online Platforms



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Windows standalone trackpads are expected to remain the most dominant and are likely to offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 665 Mn during 2021 – 2031.

Sales of standalone trackpads through online platforms are expected to increase at a substantial CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

On the basis of device type, sales for Mac devices is expected to grow 4X, while for other device types are expected grow 3.5X during the projection period.

Brand outlets and electronic retailers will collectively account for close to 50% revenue share in 2021 and the remaining ½ of the market will be captured by online platforms.

North America and Latin America together will account for close to 40% market share by value in 2031.

East Asia is expected to gain 180 BPS from 2021 to 2031 and become a market frontrunner to be valued at US$ 255 Mn by 2031.

Competitive Landscape

To increase penetration across profitable areas, the aforementioned players use a combination of new product launches, collaborations and partnerships with significant consumer electronics players such as laptop, desktop, and tablet manufacturers, acquisitions of rising players, and building regional and global distribution networks.

Some of the key developments are:

In 2021, Logitech International launched a combo trackpad case for Apple’s iPad Pro. This newly launched product comes with options such as click-anywhere trackpad and can get connected to iPads with a smart connector.

In 2020, Apple Inc. launched trackpad support to iPadOS. This trackpad comes with advanced features such as multi-touch gestures, which allows users to navigate the entire system fast and smoothly.

In 2020, Cirque launched a plug-and-play USB trackpad for Microsoft. This newly launched product is the updated version of the TM105065 USB trackpad, and consists of features such as multi-finger gestures and controls.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies offering standalone trackpads have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Winning Strategy

The evolving trend of retail and online sales across the globe sets the stage for growth in the sales of standalone trackpads. In addition, social distancing and non-contact during lockdowns are likely to play a key role in driving sales through various e-Commerce websites.

Online sales are the most lucrative currently and favored for consumer electronics. Companies are currently focusing on online sales due to consumer inclination towards online platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, etc., for ease of purchasing. Thereby, extensive adoption of online sales channels to avoid margin leakage will be one of the winning strategies for prominent players.

