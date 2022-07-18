Demand For Purpose-Built Application Market To Increase From Use Industries And Substantially Surge Revenues In Global Market : Fact.MR

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global purpose-built application market is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 169 Bn in 2021, and surge at an impressive CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Purpose-built application development services have witnessed high demand largely due to the growing need for more business-specific applications, which registered an annual growth of 18% during the historical period of 2016 – 2020.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, anticipates significant potential in the purpose-built application market, owing to the popularity among all sizes of companies that are mostly looking to scale up their business operations through digital channels. Cloud-based services are likely to see US$ 787 Bn in sales with a market share of more than 67% by 2031.

Purpose-built application developers provide several desktop, web, and mobile applications, wherein, mobile applications accounted for nearly 1/3 market share in SaaS-based, while the remaining 2/3 was captured by desktop applications in 2020. Deployment of purpose-built applications is creating new streams of revenue for companies with increased efficiency. By developing new purpose-built applications as well as improving existing ones, companies are leveraging customized solutions to transform their business prospects.

Segments Covered in Purpose-Built App Industry Research

By Solution SaaS-based Applications Mobile Applications Desktop Applications Web-based Applications

By Deployment Cloud-based Services On-premise Services

By Industry Vertical BFSI IT & Telecom Automotive Logistics & Transportation Energy & Power Oil & gas Retail Travel & Hospitality Chemicals & Petrochemicals Academics & Research Entertainment Industry Metal & Mining Food & Beverages Aerospace & Defence Electronics & Semiconductors Others

By Enterprise Size Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Small & medium enterprises are expected to remain the most attractive and are likely to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 820 Bn during 2021 – 2031.

Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecom sector was the most lucrative with a market share of 14.6% in 2020.

Based on deployment, demand for cloud-based services is expected to grow 6.5X during the forecast period.

Together, North America and Europe represented 53.5% of overall revenue share in 2020.

East Asia is expected to capture a market share of 18.8% by 2031, and reach a market valuation of US$ 218 Bn.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key developments are:

In 2021, Cognizant partnered with Philips Company to provide a service of purpose-built applications to the healthcare sector. This partnership will allow the healthcare sector to leverage the platform to monitor patients by using advanced analytics for its clinical developments.

In 2021, IBM acquired Turbonomic, a U.S.-based developer of purpose-built applications. This acquisition will allow IBM to boost the compliance and real-time performance of its applications.

In 2021, HCL Technologies Limited announced the latest version of Domino, a platform for purpose-built applications. The new version will have low code capability for custom web applications.

In 2021, Accenture acquired Swedish company Cygni for its various software engineering services. This acquisition will help the company alter its business through innovative technical & customized software solutions.

In 2021, Cognizant acquired U.S.-based Magnetic Technologies to make purpose-built applications and cloud modernization.

In 2021, Oracle launched the APEX low code service to simplify the making of purpose-built applications, which enables developers to build cultured data-driven initiative apps at least 38X faster than modern coding.

In 2020, Infosys acquired Kaleidoscope, a U.S.-based company. This acquisition will strengthen its digital offerings of purpose-built applications in the medical, consumer, and industrial markets.

In 2020, Appian announced a partnership with Pyze. This partnership will provide application business insights with low code analytics for mobile as well as desktop applications.

In 2018, Microsoft acquired purpose-built application developer GitHub. Software developers will continue to be able to use the tools & operating systems and programming languages of their choice for their assignments, and will still be able to array their code to any cloud, any operating system, and any device.

Winning Strategy

Some purpose-built application developers have been using newer technologies such as low code development to streamline the delivery process without any use of coding language. Winning strategies among developers is the core competence that is offered through tailored services of exclusive developed applications for end-use verticals. Long-term partnerships with industry verticals is the way ahead for service vendors, which will allow them to capture significant market share.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global purpose-built application market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of solution (SaaS-based (mobile applications, desktop applications) and web-based), deployment (cloud-based services, on-premise services), industry vertical (BFSI, IT & telecom, automotive, logistics & transportation, energy & power, oil & gas, retail, travel & hospitality, chemicals & petrochemicals, academics & research, entertainment industry, metal & mining, food & beverages, aerospace & defence, electronics & semiconductors, and others), and end user (small & medium enterprises and large enterprises), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

