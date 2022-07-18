Global Market For Satellite Internet Market To Generate Lucrative Revenue Prospects For Manufacturers : Fact.MR

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the satellite internet market is anticipated to exceed a market valuation of US$ 6 Bn by 2031, and expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 8%. Fact.MR expects that, with the emergence of the new space race by big tech entrepreneurs, players will bring advanced and highly efficient satellite broadband to the market.

The internet penetration gap that exists between various countries and economic sections is encouraging inventors to call out for satellite internet technology. As per the study, globally, there are almost 4 in every 10 people who don’t have access to the internet. A large chunk of this ratio lives in rural areas and don’t have privilege to the power of the internet as yet. Inaccessibility in rural areas is prominently due to its harsh geographic conditions, which makes infrastructure building expensive.

In addition, lack of established customer base is adding to the situation. Similarly, developing countries and small island nations suffer with the same situation. Satellite internet does not require huge cables to deliver data, and it is likely to be more accessible to the masses.

The setup cost for a satellite internet service is comparatively less and comes with a longer life cycle. Positioning of satellites in lower orbit is evading the problem of latency. For instance, satellites that are in orbit of around 600 kilometers from the Earth have lower latency as compared to higher orbiting ones. Starlink broadband services claim to provide latency as low as 20 ms. On the other hand, visibility of satellites with the naked eye due to their placement in lower orbit is a point of concern, with prominent companies working on the same.

Concluding Statement

Fact.MR scrutinized an extensive range of data and further triangulated and simplified it into insights for better understanding of market penetration and key trends. We hope that this study would help you better understand about the crucial factors related to satellite internet.

Kay Segments :

By Frequency Band : L-band C-band Ka-band Ku-band S-band X-band

By Bandwidth (Tbps) : Less than 15 Tbps 15-20 Tbps Above 20 Tbps

By Orbit (Km) : Less Than 600 km 600-1200 km Above 1200 km

By End User : Transportation Ships Trains Aircraft Others Military Residential Enterprises Telecommunication Industry Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Fact.MR estimates that satellite internet revenue will soar 2.2X from 2021 to 2031, reaching nearly US$ 6 Bn by 2031.

As per Fact.MR’s satellite internet industry insights, global market revenue is likely to total US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021.

Demand for satellite internet is likely to gain pace due to its utilization in the deployment of 5G and IoT technology.

Residential satellites are likely to increase their share to reach nearly 55% by 2031 as compared to 2020.

Winning Strategy

Launching a satellite internet service for a wide horizon of users, such as for residential use, all-level enterprises, federal governments, etc., is likely to fetch more revenue. For instance, comparing Telesat with Starlink, the former business model aims at delivering services to only government clients and B2B customers, whereas, the latter is planning to provide services to everyone across the globe.

Starlink has started its beta version testing, which is almost at the end of its testing phase, and the service will be for commercial purposes. Similarly, the company is in talks with the U.S. Department of Military for the adoption of its services.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the satellite internet market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of frequency band (L-band, C-band, Ka-band, Ku-band, S-band and X-band), bandwidth (Tbps) (Less than 15, 15-20 and above 20), orbit (Km) (Less than 600, 600-1200 and above 1200) end user (Transportation (Ships, Trains, Aircraft, Other), Military, Residential, Enterprise, Telecommunication and others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and MEA).

