Revenue From Sales Of Truffles Market To Surge Exponentially During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of truffles are estimated to reach a value of US$ 764.2 Mn by 2031, surging at 8.9% CAGR through the decade. Apart from their powerful flavor and scent, truffles have a number of health benefits that are making them more popular among individuals who prefer to eat healthily, such as being rich in important nutrients, high in antioxidants, having antibacterial properties, and also helping reduce inflammation.

Besides these health benefits, the product is also being highly demanded due to the compatibility of the taste of truffles with wines. Consumers enter a realm of true and authentic tastefulness when a conversation about truffles and wine pairings gets on. It is always recommended to pair wine with truffles based on the type of truffle being tasted, as truffles are frequently accompanied by other elements.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. holds more than 90% of the North American market share, due to improved farming practices.

Due to limited regulatory limitations on truffle harvesting, China accounts for 58.6% of the market share in East Asia, according to Fact.MR data.

With a market share of 11.9%, Germany is one of the most important countries in the European truffles market, owing to rise of truffle production in the country.

Black or perigord truffles (tuber melanosporum) reflect approximately 37.1% market share, but oregon white truffles (tuber oregonense) are estimated to witness a high growth rate of 11.6% over the forecast period.

Due to increased health consciousness, organic truffles account for almost 17.8% market share.

Key Market Segments Covered in White Truffles Industry Research

By Product Type Black or Perigord Truffles (Tuber melanosporum) White Truffles (Tuber magnatum) Summer Truffles (Tuber aestivum var. aestivum) Burgundy Truffles (Tuber aestivum var. uncinatum) Oregon Black Truffles (Leucangium carthusianum) Oregon White Truffles (Tuber oregonense) Others

By Nature Organic Truffles Conventional Truffles

By Form Fresh Truffles Processed Truffles Dried Oil Frozen Canned Others

By Application B2B Sales of Truffles Food Processing Industries Food Service Restaurants Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry B2C/Indirect Sales of Truffles Store-based Retailing Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Convenience Stores Independent Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Discounters Other Retailers Online Retailing

By Region North America Truffles Market Latin America Truffles Market Europe Truffles Market East Asia Truffles Market South Asia Truffles Market Oceania Truffles Market MEA Truffles Market



Get More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the truffles presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the truffles based on product type (black or perigord truffles (tuber melanosporum), white truffles (tuber magnatum), oregon white truffles (tuber oregonense), burgundy truffles (tuber aestivum var. uncinatum), summer truffles (tuber aestivum var. aestivum), oregon black truffles (leucangium carthusianum), and others), nature (nature and conventional), form (fresh and processed), and application (B2B and B2C/Indirect), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

