Global Mobile Payment Market To Record Considerable Opportunity Assessment Through Forecast Period : Fact.MR

A recently published Fact.MR study states that global demand for mobile payments is expected to surpass US$ 590 Bn by registering a staggering double digit CAGR of 30% in the forecast period 2022-2032. Penetration of smart mobile phones along with an increase in E-commerce sites is positively influencing the demand for mobile payments.

Historically, from 2015 to 2021, the global sales of mobile payments exceeded US$ 36 Bn, flourishing at a CAGR of 27%. Imposition of mandatory social distancing protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in traditional face-to-face financial transactions, compelling adoption of mobile payment devices.

Furthermore, mobile payment companies are focusing on designing an easy interface for consumers and businesses. This, in turn, is expected to increase the dependency on mobile payments. In addition, mobile payment companies are offering cashback and rewards. This is attracting consumers to use mobile payments.

Key Segments Covered

By Technology : Direct Mobile Billing Interactive Voice Response System based Mobile Payment Mobile App based Payments Mobile Payments via Near Field Communication Mobile Web Payment Mobile Payment via SMS Other Mobile Payment Technologies

By Type : B2B Mobile Payment B2C Mobile Payment B2G Mobile Payment Other Mobile Payment Types

By Location : Remote Mobile Payment Proximity Mobile Payment

By End Use : Mobile Payment for Media & Entertainment Mobile Payment for Healthcare Mobile Payment for IT & Telecom Mobile Payment for Retail & E-commerce Mobile Payment for Transportation Mobile Payment for BFSI Mobile Payment for Other End Uses



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By location, remote payments expected to hold more than 60% market share for mobile payment market.

By end use, BFSI industry expected to hold more than 20% market share for mobile payment market.

Mobile payment industry expected to possess nearly 25% market share throughout North America.

Mobile payment industry expected to possess nearly 35% market share throughout Asia Pacific.

U.S, China and India top three countries driving demand for mobile payment.

Competitive Landscape

In January 2022, PayPal Holdings Inc. launched gift wrapping feature with the help of Venmo. This feature helps to gift money to friends and family. The company is focusing on attracting consumers to use digital payments.

In 2018, Visa Inc. partnered with Allianz partners and launched “Allianz Prime”- a mobile payment and loyalty app. The company is focusing on providing fast, safe and easy payment options to its users.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mobile payment market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032. The study indulges essential insights on the market on the basis of technology (near field communication, direct mobile billing, mobile web payment, SMS, interactive voice response system, mobile apps and others), type (B2B, B2C, B2G and others), location (remote payment and proximity payment) and end use (media & entertainment, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, transportation, BFSI and others) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

