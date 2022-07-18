Global Marketing Operations Management Market Revenue To Record Stable Growth Through 2031 : Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

A recent study by Fact.MR on the Marketing Operations Management market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering Marketing Operations Management.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the Marketing Operations Management market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the Marketing Operations Management market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

How Intense is the Competition in the Marketing Operations Management Market?

To expand their market offers, management decision suppliers have employed a variety of organic and inorganic development methods, including new product releases, product upgrades, partnerships and agreements, company expansions, and mergers and acquisitions.

Recent Developments in the Marketing Operations Management Market:

Aprimo announced a new marketing calendar in June 2021, expanding the features and capabilities of its content operations platform. The Aprimo Marketing Calendar extends its work management system with an actionable, customizable layer that gives marketers a single, complete view of all projects.

IBM announced changes to the IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation version 21.0.3 in October 2021. On December 17, 2021, this release will be made generally available (GA). This early announcement emphasises zLinux support for fundamental business automation features, as well as long-term support for the 21.0.3 release as a Long-Term Support Release (LTSR). This release will also include capabilities such as ODM and automation decision services.

FICO teamed with Neurotech, a business specialising in advanced AI, machine learning, and big data solutions, in April 2021 with the goal of leading the national market for credit risk management solutions.

Key Segments

By Component Software On-Premise Cloud-Based Professional Services

By Functionality Inventory Management Labor Management Manufacturing Execution Systems Process and Production Intelligence Quality Process Management Others

By Enterprise Size Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Industry Automotive Chemical Healthcare and pharmaceuticals Food and Beverages Consumer Goods Aerospace and Defense Industrial Equipment Others

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Marketing Operations Management , Sales and Demand of Marketing Operations Management , analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

