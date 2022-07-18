Demand For IP Telephony Market To Increase Substantially From Key Use Industry Sectors : Fact.MR

A recent study by Fact.MR on the IP telephony market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering IP Telephony Market. The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the IP Telephony Market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the IP Telephony Market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of IP telephony market are eyeing technological innovations in order to provide the most accurate and precise communication system arrangements to their customers. As there is significant increase in AI implementation in the IP telephony market, companies are forging collaborative agreements with government entities to enhance their presence across major geographies. Also many key players are collaborating with others and incorporating new strategies to expand their business.

In April 2022, MiRO, a renowned cloud-based collaboration tool for SMEs, announced its partnership with SNOM , a leading IP phone manufacturer, to offer a complete end-to-end voice over IP (VOIP) solution through SNOM’s powerful, flexible, and versatile communication experience.

a renowned cloud-based collaboration tool for SMEs, announced its partnership with , a leading IP phone manufacturer, to offer a complete end-to-end voice over IP (VOIP) solution through SNOM’s powerful, flexible, and versatile communication experience. On March 31, 2020– Cisco announced that NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE EAST CORPORATION (NTT EAST) has selected Cisco SD-WAN powered by Viptela for its new managed SD-WAN services under NTT EAST’s VPN service portfolio for enterprises. This new services will help businesses solve network challenges driven by growth of mobile workers, shortage of IT resources and increasing network management costs.

During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at an 8.3% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 109.6 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 29.5 Billion Expected Market Value (2022) US$ 49.4 Billion Projected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 109.6 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 8.3% CAGR Growth Rate of the U.S (2022-2032) 10% CAGR Expected Market Value of China (2032) US$ 10.9 Billion Growth Rate of U.K (2022-2032) 8.7% CAGR Key IP Telephony market Players Avaya Inc.CiscoGigasetLGMitel

Key Segments Covered in IP Telephony Market Study

IP Telephony by Component : Hardware Based IP Desktop Phones Audio Conference Phones DECT Phones Softphones Service Maintenance Installation Consultant Other

: IP Telephony by End Use : IP Telephony for BSFI IP Telephony for Healthcare IP Telephony for Retail IP Telephony for Government Organisations IP Telephony for Other End Use Industries

: IP Telephony by Region : North America IP Telephony Market Europe IP Telephony Market Asia Pacific IP Telephony Market Middle East and Africa IP Telephony Market South America IP Telephony Market

:

