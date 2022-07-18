Global Interactive Kiosk Market Is Expected To Reach Us$ 45.8 Billion By 2032

Interactive Kiosk Market Analysis by Type (Bank Kiosks, Vending Kiosks, Self-service Kiosks), by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), by Location (Indoor, Outdoor), by Panel Size (17”–32”, Above 32”), by End User, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global interactive kiosk market was valued at US$ 26.1 Bn in 2021, and is expected to reach US$ 45.8 Bn by 2032. Rising demand for automated systems is driving the growth of market across geographies, as interactive kiosks facilitate smooth performance and reduce operational time of self-service machines as compared to manual services, thereby enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

Prominent Key players of the Interactive Kiosk market survey report:

  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
  • Embross
  • Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.
  • Source Technologies
  • Meridian Kiosks
  • Aila Technologies, Inc.
  • Olea Kiosks Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Interactive Kiosk Industry Analysis

  • By Type

    • Bank Kiosks
    • Vending Kiosks
    • Self-service Kiosks
    • Others

  • By Offering

    • Hardware
      • Displays
      • Printers
      • Others
    • Software
    • Services
      • Integration & Deployment
      • Managed Services

  • By Location

    • Indoor Interactive Kiosks
    • Outdoor Interactive Kiosks

  • Panel Size

    • 17”–32” Display Interactive Kiosks
    • Above 32” Display Interactive Kiosks

  • By End User

    • Interactive Kiosks for Retail
    • Interactive Kiosks for Healthcare
    • Interactive Kiosks for Banking & Financial Services
    • Interactive Kiosks for Food & Beverages
    • Interactive Kiosks for Governments
    • Interactive Kiosks for Transportation
    • Interactive Kiosks for Hospitality

