America’s Boating Channel Launches NAVIGATING INLETS

RALEIGH, NC, USA, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — The fifth video in America’s Boating Channel’s™ sixth season of boating safety and boater education videos, “NAVIGATING INLETS,” will debut this Saturday morning July 16 at 9 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The new title will be featured on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, America’s Boating Channel on YouTube, and across online social media as a follow-on to the video service’s Operation Dry Water promotional campaign, which showcased boating-under-the-influence (BUI) prevention videos over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“NAVIGATING INLETS” covers the fundamentals of crossing major waterway entrances. Viewers will learn how to prepare for departing and returning through challenging inlets. Also featured are tips for maneuvering safely and warnings about hazards.

The new video exclusively features members of the Great South Bay, Jones Beach, and Patchogue Bay Power Squadrons with special thanks to Sea Tow Shinnecock /Moriches.

“NAVIGATING INLETS” will also be featured in America’s Boating Channel’s “INLET DRONE VIDEOS” video service offering. The new series will provide narrated aerial video coverage of high-traffic US waterway entrances to help recreational boaters prepare for their first sorties through high-traffic waterway entrances. Filming was recently completed at Cape Fear, NC, the first inlet to be covered in the new video service offering. To learn more, email INFO@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

America’s Boating Channel’s sixth season of videos, which are premiering throughout the 2022 boating season, includes “FIRE EXTINGUISHER REGULATIONS,” “TRAILERING A BOAT,” “DEFENSIVE BOATING,” “ELECTRONIC CHARTS AND VIRTUAL ATONS,” COMMERCIAL TRAFFIC,” “LIFE JACKET WEAR,” “BOAT OPERATOR RESPONSIBILITIES,” “NAVIGATING INLETS,” “ELECTRONIC VISUAL DISTRESS SIGNALS,” and “CAPACITY COMPLIANCE.”

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet and with the 2022 International Boating & Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.

