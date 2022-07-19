New Era Diagnostics Best Amylase Testing Center

2022-07-19

Hyderabad, India, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — An amylase test may be ordered if your doctor suspects a problem with the pancreas, the organ in your stomach that aids in digestion. Amylase is a protein produced by the pancreas as well as glands located in and around the mouth and throat. It aids in the conversion of carbs and starches to sugar.

Amylase Enzymatic, Serum test in Hyderabad is used to detect or tract a pancreas issue, such as pancreatitis (pancreatic inflammation). A urine test for amylase can be ordered in conjunction with or after a blood test for amylase. The presence of amylase in the urine can aid in the diagnosis of pancreatic and salivary gland diseases. High levels of amylase can denote pancreatic blockage, acute stage pancreatitis, and pancreatic cancer. Lower amylase levels can lead to the identification of cystic fibrosis, liver diseases, and chronic stage pancreatitis.

Timely screening can help you in avoiding illnesses and with New Era Diagnostic’s Amylase Enzymatic, Serum you can keep a track of your health in the best way because New Era Diagnostic’s is Hyderabad’s leading health test @ home service with more than 7k plus satisfied customers across Hyderabad & Secunderabad. The Amylase Enzymatic, Serum available in Hyderabad has 1 parameters that give you a clear idea of your health. You can choose Amylase Enzymatic, Serum available in Hyderabad or other packages better suited for you to keep your health in check.

  • Sample Type: Serum / Fluid

