Ami Ring: A Diamond Ring with a Guinness World Record of more than 24000 Diamonds

Kerala, India, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Kerala-based SWA Diamonds has broken an incredible record for the most diamonds fitted in a single ring, according to the Guinness World Records (GWR). The record was made on May 05 in Karathode, Kerala. GWR claims that the mushroom-themed ‘Ami’ ring had a whopping 24,679 natural diamonds.

“Ami” is a Sanskrit word that signifies “immortality”. Immortal simply refers to those who never die or live forever. By naming the ring Ami the Diamond company has indirectly stated that the record will remain forever. SWA Diamond took three months to make the gorgeous mushroom shaped ring.

How Ami Ring Was Made?

The first step was the 3D design of the ring, after that the mould was filled with liquid gold, which was then cooled and filed into the overall shape of 41 distinct mushroom petals. After completing the foundation, each diamond was delicately set by hand on each side of the mushroom petals. “Natural diamonds were utilized,” the GWR stated.

The diamond has to be obtained from suppliers authorized by the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS), which prevents “conflict” diamonds from accessing the mainstream market, according to GWR. Guinness examiners counted the diamonds set with a microscope and analyzed & verified the type of diamond used and all the 4 C’s (Color, Clarity, Cut, and Carat).

New Heights Of Diamond Industry

It is the diamond industry’s third world record in 2022. The previous two records were also from diamond companies. Let us recollect those two records as well.

OM NAMAM SHIVAY Diamonds: This was from the lab grown diamond industry. Green Lab Diamond a Surat, India based diamond company that made the world record of creating the three sensational lab grown diamonds which were represented by them at the JCK Exhibition Show-2022 Las Vegas, USA.

30.18 Carat Emerald Shape Certified Lab Grown Diamond: This record was achieved by the Mumbai-based company Ethereal Diamond. “A Pride Of India” is made from CVD (Chemical Vapour Deposition) method. Hirav Virani (MD of Ethereal Diamond) also said this “Pride Of INDIA Lab-Grown Diamond” will be present at the JCK Show 2022, Las Vegas, United States.

Noticeable Point

All three records are from the diamond industry but one is from the natural and the other two are from the LGD(Lab Grown Diamond) industry. Let’s understand the difference between them.

Natural Or Mined Diamond

Natural Diamonds are extracted or mined from the earth’s crust, largely made of the element carbon with its atom organized in a crystal structure. Because natural diamonds are limited in quantity, they retain their value. The basic rules of supply and demand state that when demand rises, especially when supply is restricted, the value rises.

Lab Grown Diamonds

Natural diamonds and lab grown diamonds are identical. They are made of the same physical and chemical properties as mined diamonds. Lab diamonds are available in a wide range of shapes and colors. As the name implies, lab made diamonds are generated in a laboratory in an environment that replicates the natural diamond production process.