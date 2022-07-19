Taybangers A Arkansas Producer Rising Out The South

Posted on 2022-07-19 by in Advertising, Entertainment, Media // 0 Comments

Atlanta, USA, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Corentay Adams, professionally known as Taybangers, is an American record producer, songwriter and rapper. He gained recognition in the hip hop industry for producing songs for prominent artists across the American hip hop sphere. Taybangers first major release was the song Hit Different which appeared on Lilcj Kasino’s debut album THE BIG ONE.

In 2021, Taybangers co-produced the track “Black Youngsta”, from Rizzoo Rizzoo critically acclaimed album Rack and Revenge.This helped to boost his career and bring him into the mainstream hip hop scene. He has since worked with artists such as Peso Peso 1100 Phats YTN Greg  Rxpeso  Guddagang and Dologang among others.Taybangers is an arkansas native and has lived in the state his entire life.life.Taybanger has been producing for a little over 3 year and frequently accredits his drive to his beatstars store and placements.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution