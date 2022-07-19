Taybangers A Arkansas Producer Rising Out The South

Atlanta, USA, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Corentay Adams, professionally known as Taybangers, is an American record producer, songwriter and rapper. He gained recognition in the hip hop industry for producing songs for prominent artists across the American hip hop sphere. Taybangers first major release was the song Hit Different which appeared on Lilcj Kasino’s debut album THE BIG ONE.

In 2021, Taybangers co-produced the track “Black Youngsta”, from Rizzoo Rizzoo critically acclaimed album Rack and Revenge.This helped to boost his career and bring him into the mainstream hip hop scene. He has since worked with artists such as Peso Peso 1100 Phats YTN Greg Rxpeso Guddagang and Dologang among others.Taybangers is an arkansas native and has lived in the state his entire life.life.Taybanger has been producing for a little over 3 year and frequently accredits his drive to his beatstars store and placements.