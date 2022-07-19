Campus Placements at JAIN: A Model of Efficiency and Success

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET) started its journey towards technology, innovation, and engineering under JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) almost a decade ago. With the vision to provide educational excellence to aspiring minds, the institution established itself as one of the highly renowned engineering institutions. The institution provides outcome-based education that transforms the students to understand and solve societal and industrial problems through engineering and technology.

Several factors contributed to the growth of the institution, and among them, the most crucial was the placement cell, Student Career Advisory and Placement Support (SCAPS). The institution takes pride in the fact that its students are highly regarded by eminent employers in various sectors and industries and have a history of setting records for campus placements. The FET has achieved record campus placement with 172 top companies rolling out 968 job offers to engineering students this year. As the placement process is still in progress, there has been a 10% increase in the number of students placed this year. The highest package is 42 LPA. Six students have received placement CTC as high as 26 LPA. Many students have managed to get packages between 10 to 26 LPA. The average CTC for this year is 8 LPA and many students also bagged double job offers.

Dr. Ranjana Jain, Associate Director, Training and Placements, said, “Over the last few years, around 300 recruiters have employed more than 6500 students from our campuses across JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). We aim to be a leading institutional placement cell that offers a transformative education and career to create leaders and innovators with ethical values to contribute to our nation’s sustainable development and economic growth.”

More than binding the students to forthcoming employers, the placement cell plays an enormous in the employment of students. JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) through SCAPS originates strategies to upskill students, which may help them to get employed with the top-notch organisations.

About JU-FET: Faculty of Engineering and Technology, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) (JU-FET) has emerged as one of the most highly distinguished engineering institutes in Bengaluru. JU-FET offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and other specialization programs while delivering the best-in-class educational experience. With outstanding teaching, research facilities, combined with a practical and forward-thinking approach, JU-FET is the favored destination for engineering aspirants from across the globe.