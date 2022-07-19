TELM-Trusted Supplier Of Filling And Capping Machines

Italy, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — There are several challenges to face when an industry deals with liquid products regularly. A proper packaging that handles the filling and capping process manually takes a lot of time and effort and increases the chances of product wastage during the process. For this reason, TELM has been designing and manufacturing automatic and semi-automatic filling machines that are crucial for various sectors including food, cosmetics, and chemical industries.

Products offered by TELM include:

Linear machines

TELM develops and manufactures automated filling devices for pouring dense and liquid goods into stable containers such as bottles, pots, buckets, and cans. AISI316 stainless steel is being used to manufacture the machines. As a result, they can be used in a variety of industries, including cosmetics, chemicals, food, and para-pharmaceuticals. TELM provides solid and dependable systems that are tailored to the needs of the consumer. Magnetic feeders and vibrating caps feeders are used to feeding caps manually or automatically.

Rotary machines

For automatic filling, Rotary machines are preferably used in several industries. For sectors where a sturdy machine is required that comes with compact dimension, rotary machine is ideal in that case. The machinist does not have to interfere in the process as much with this filling machine. The piston filling system, also known as Kerman inlets and outlets on the same or opposite sides, is designed for departments that provide high-volume production rates. The device becomes a modular production unit when it is equipped with labelling and marking machines. Rotary machines are used in various sectors including-

Chemical sector: Paint, detergents, colours, sanitizers etc.

Sauces, jams, mayonnaise, toppings, ketchup and more. Cosmetic sector: Shampoo, hair gels, dose creams, lotions etc.

Semi-automatic capping machines

Capping machines provided by TELM are made of stainless steel and are ideal for press-on caps, twist-off caps and pre-threaded plastic caps. They provide interchangeable capping heads and fitted with a double-switch drive, these machines can operate with a 6bar pressure.

Semi-automatic filling machines

Precision, flexibility, ease of use, and reliability are all defining characteristics of TELM automatic filling devices. These machines use volumetric piston filters that are made of AISI316 stainless steel that allows precise dosing of liquid and dense products along with suspended pieces into plastic and glass bottles. With a dedicated option to adjust the filling bottles manually, these piston fillers come in a variety of sizes, ranging from 1ml to 5600mm.

To know more, please visit: https://telm.it/en/

About TELM

Founded in 1972, TELM initially started working with stainless steel and aluminium but soon shifted to manufacture volumetric doses for semiautomatic and automatic filling machines. The company designs and manufactures custom-made machines that are used in different sectors including food, herbal, cosmetics, chemical and more.