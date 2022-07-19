Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market to Gain Huge Growth Development During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Industry Overview

The global craniomaxillofacial devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.47 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Craniofacial surgery treats conditions that affect the head, skull, face, and neck. The rise in the number of facial and head injuries caused due to road accidents and the rise in the number of sports-related injuries is expected to boost demand for craniomaxillofacial devices. Apart from this, the increase in usage of minimally invasive surgeries is also one of the key factors expected to support market growth.

Organizations such as the American Society of Craniofacial Surgery (ASCFS) and the International Society of Craniofacial Surgery (ISCFS) are conducting a research program in a probe to increase awareness of CMF surgeries, boosting consumer awareness about the craniomaxillofacial devices.

Neck injuries are one of the most common types of injuries in vehicle accidents. Over 800, 000 cases of vehicle crashes involving neck injuries are reported per year in the U.S. Apart from this, sports injuries, car accidents, and falls were some of the leading causes of head injuries in the country. Hence, the U.S. is expected to be a key market for craniomaxillofacial device manufacturers.



Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the craniomaxillofacial devices market based on product, material, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Cranial Flap Fixation, CMF Distraction, Temporomandibular Joint Replacement, Thoracic Fixation, Bone Graft Substitute, CMF Plate and Screw Fixation.

The CMF plate and screw fixation segment held the largest market revenue share of over 70% in 2021. This dominance is attributed to its wide usage in various surgical procedures such as deformity correction, orthognathic surgery, tumor removal, and pediatric surgeries.

Bone graft substitute, on the other hand, is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. BGSs are used in the reconstruction of bone defects and the case of spine fusion. Limited availability of donors has led to a shortage of natural bone grafts creating a demand for bone graft substitutes.

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Metal, Bioabsorbable material, and Ceramics.

Metallic implants led the overall material market with a share of over 70% in 2021. Features such as lower corrosiveness, ability to provide rigid support to the fractures, comparatively cheaper price than bioabsorbable counterparts, and higher market penetration than other materials support market growth.

Bioabsorbable materials are projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period, as the usage of these implants nullifies the chances of a second surgery, required in the case of metallic implants and easy assimilation into the body system.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Neurosurgery & ENT, Orthognathic and Dental Surgery, and Plastic surgery.

Surgical navigation technology for ENT procedures is expected to fuel the growth of the craniomaxillofacial devices market growth over the forecast period. Advantages associated with this technology, such as ease of use, 3D display, and real-time virtual anatomy updates are anticipated to boost its adoption in near future.

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

These companies face tough competition from small medical device manufacturers that are involved in the development of technologically advanced products with greater efficiency.

The key players in the global craniomaxillofacial devices market include:

DePuy Synthes (J&J),

Stryker

Medtronic

Braun Melsungen AG

Renishaw Plc

Medartis AG

KLS Martin Group

Xilloc Medical B. V

Synimed

Zimmer-Biomet

