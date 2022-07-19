Reckons Electrical Steel Sales To Surpass A Valuation Of Us$70 Billion By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR assessment, the global demand for electrical steel sheet in 2018 is estimated to be 15,900 kilotons. The niche steel environment presents tremendous opportunities as demand exceeds steel consumption. The overall growth of the electrical steel sheet market is

Growing interest in steel companies to keep up with evolving trends in the electrical steel sheet market

Changes in trade policy reduce exports and

strengthen domestic electrical steel production Significant demand for electrical steel in the automotive industry, especially in electric vehicles,

according to a study by Fact.MR It turned out. Electrical steel consumption growth expected to increase by almost 900 kilotons between 2017 and 2018 and increase by 6.7% year-on-year.

“Trade action is the most important driver of the electric steel industry, and all actions by steel companies are driven by the need to improve steel margins. Major investments focus on improving competitiveness by introducing a portfolio of products with higher quality and more effective use. Likewise, niche steel products provide a significant opportunity for the industry’s profitability to continue to grow,” says Senior Analyst at Fact.MR.

This study assumes that the demand for non-oriented electrical steel (NGOES) will grow steadily due to the growing interest of electrical steel manufacturers to improve product quality. In 2018, an estimated 11,860 kilotons of non-oriented electrical steel sheets accounted for more than three-quarters of the global electrical steel sheet demand.

Semi-finished NGOs account for nearly 58% of electrical steel consumption

. Among the fully and partially processed NGO variants, partially processed Fact.MR projects will account for the majority of total NGO consumption in 2017 and will continue in 2018. .

NGOES’ optimistic forecast is due to the increased use of non-oriented electrical steel sheet, especially in the automotive industry, especially in electric and hybrid vehicles. Due to their superior properties, commercial NGOES are used in a variety of applications including small to medium motors and transformers in the consumer goods industry.

Fact.MR estimates that grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES) will retain the remaining market share and account for a quarter of global consumption in 2018. Applications of GOES remain integrated into larger distribution and power transformers in the utility sector.

According to the study, electric steel consumption accounted for more than 71% of electric steel consumption in 2017, still concentrated in electric motors. It is estimated that engines with power units of more than 1000 hp are driving the use of electric steel in electric motors. In particular, laminated electrical steel sheets, NGOES variants, are in high demand for high-performance engines.

The use of electrical steel in transformers will account for more than one-fifth of electrical steel consumption in 2018, and nearly 40% in transmission or power transformers. The critical role of transmission transformers in buoyancy and power generation in the utility sector will continue to use electrical steel for these transformers in 2018.

Segment overview by product type

: Grain

-oriented electrical steel Non-grained electrical steel

Uses: Electrical steel for

inductors Electrical steel

for motors End use:

Electrical steel for transformers: Electrical steel for automobiles Electrical steel for manufacturing electrical steel for power generation Electrical steel for other end uses

Key insights into the Electrical Steel Market research:

• Basic macro and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the Electrical Steel market, basic overview of the Sodium Chloride market, including market definitions, classifications and applications.

• Closely scrutinize each electrical steel market player based on mergers and acquisitions, R&D projects, and new product launches.

• Trends in the acceptance of the electric steel market in various industries.

• Key regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities for electrical steel market players

