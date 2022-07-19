Air Purifier Market To Expand Nearly Three Fold To Surpass Us$ 20 Billion By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR’s report on the global air purifier market forecasts a healthy outlook, expecting almost threefold growth to surpass US$ 20 billion by 2031. Anticipated CAGR for the market is a whopping 10%, majorly underpinned by increasing need for indoor and outdoor air purification mechanisms to improve air quality.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4617

Consumers are increasingly leaning towards high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) purifiers, amid its ability to filter out 99.9% pathogens. Simultaneously, preference for activate carbon filter mounted and UV technology air purifiers is also experiencing a major incline. Drastically altering climatic conditions have resulted in heightened PM 2.5 levels and other pollutants, which has significantly deteriorated air quality, providing a significant nudge to the aforementioned air purifier categories.

Air purification with natural biotics is yet another significant development that is positively impacting air purifier demand, with initiatives such as the Clean Air Zone throughout the U.K. to promote enhanced air quality providing a firm foundational base. Players such as Brondell are gaining popularity for the Pro Sanitizing Air Purifier, which uses the shotgun approach, i.e. a combination of HEPA filter, a disinfecting UV lamp, a nano-crystalline filter, and a plasma generator.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4617

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By technology, HEPA purifiers to account for over 2 out of 5 sales through 2031

Activated carbon filter air purifier demand to registering a staggering 11% CAGR throughout the forecast period

By end user, commercial establishments are likely to account for 70% air purifiers usage

Rising cases of airborne diseases such as asthma to drive air purifier sales across the U.S.

The U.K. to experience noteworthy expansion amid increasing casualties arising out of air pollution

China to emerge as a significant growth hotspot amid rising home-grown initiatives to curb air pollution levels

“Key manufacturers are increasingly foraying into the sustainable air purifier segment, incorporating materials as bamboo to address the problem of obsolete filter disposal, opening up new growth streams,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent air purifier manufacturers emphasize on launching new and technologically advanced product lines to increase their market presence. Furthermore, they also rely on collaborations with existing players and technology companies to expand their production capacities.

In October 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. introduced the New Urban Living Series air purifiers designed for residential use in urban areas. The new series is equipped with the AeraSense and VitaShield Intelligent Purification System technology, capable of removing 99.97% indoor air pollutants up to 0.003 microns

In January 2021, Panasonic Corporation launched a new range of air conditioners equipped with the NanoeTM Technology which releases hydroxyl radicals capable of inhibiting several bacteria and viruses, including the SARS-CoV2 to the tune of 99.99%

Key Market Segments Covered

Mounting Type Fixed Air Purifiers Portable Air Purifiers

Product Type Upper Air Purifiers In-duct Air Purifiers Self-contained/Standalone Air Purifiers

Technology HEPA Filtration Air Purifiers Activated Carbon Filter Air Purifiers Ionic Filter Air Purifiers Ultraviolet (UV) Technology Air Purifiers Other Air Purifiers

End User Air Purifiers for Residential Use Air Purifiers for Commercial Use Air Purifiers for Industrial Use

Distribution Channel Online Air Purifier Sales Company-owned Websites e-Commerce Websites Offline Air Purifier Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Others

Region North America U.S Canada Rest of North America Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Rest of South America



Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4617

The Air Purifier Market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:

Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Air Purifier Market does?

How the global Air Purifier Market does looks like in the next five years?

Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2029?

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Air Purifier Market does?

Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab EmiratesEmail: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com